Broadmeadow Magic player Rhali Dobson finds killer instinct in midweek demolition of New Lambton at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility: NPLW NNSW

By Renee Valentine
Updated July 27 2022 - 4:18am, first published 4:00am
Rhali Dobson scored eight goals for Broadmeadow in their 15-0 demolition of New Lambton on Tuesday night. Picture: Marina Neil

Broadmeadow coach Jake Curley wanted attacking player Rhali Dobson to show a bit more "killer" instinct going forward and that is exactly what the W-League championship winner did with eight goals against New Lambton at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Tuesday night.

