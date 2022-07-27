Broadmeadow coach Jake Curley wanted attacking player Rhali Dobson to show a bit more "killer" instinct going forward and that is exactly what the W-League championship winner did with eight goals against New Lambton at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Tuesday night.
The impressive haul came in a 15-0 win that moved Magic to 37 points and onto equal footing with leaders Warners Bay, who have a far superior goal difference.
Advertisement
Dobson scored three goals in the first half then another five in the second. Magic led 5-0 at the break.
Most impressive for Curley was Dobson's "variety" of goals, which included well-timed runs into the box to finish from close range, headers off corners plus left and right-footed curling long shots.
"We spoke before the game about her going forward and just driving at people, that's what she's good at," Curley said.
Lucy Jerram, who three times proved provider for Dobson, scored three of her own. Lucy Kell, Kirstyn Antoni, Nadja Squires and Jacinta Thornton also got on the scoresheet.
Magic and the Bay go head to head in what is shaping as a potential premiership decider on August 7. They have met twice this season, winning one each.
But first Broadmeadow play fifth-placed Maitland (22) at Magic Park on Saturday in round 17 while the Panthers go up against third-placed Newcastle Olympic (27) at Darling Street Oval on Sunday.
Olympic were the last side, and only second this year, to beat Warners Bay. They won 4-2 in round 10 on May 28. Olympic are on a seven-game winning run.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.