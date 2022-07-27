Cessnock's Chris Prince is a lawn fanatic.
When spring hits, he mows his lawn two to three times a week.
He loves daylight savings, as it allows him to mow his lawn after work.
"It's basically a full-time gig for six to seven months," he said.
In winter, though, lawns don't need mowing so much. This gives Chris some downtime from mowing, but he misses it.
The game launches on PlayStation on Friday, so Chris is doing his bit to talk it up.
He's part of a national community of lawn fanatics that enjoy the game.
It helps him relax.
"If I can't get to sleep, I'll sit there for an hour and play the game," he said.
"You own your own mower company, hire staff and mow lawns. You can't run over flowers. You've got to cut lawns at a certain height. You've got to stripe lawns in a certain way. There's no talk in the game. I enjoy it. It's just fun. Everyone has their hobbies.
"It's like running a fake business and you get to ride different lawnmowers around."
You might wonder what Chris's family thinks about his hobby. Well, we hear his fiance Amy supports him wholeheartedly. What woman wouldn't want her partner keeping the lawn nice and tidy?
Mind you, Chris has three mowers and spends hour upon hour keeping his lawn in top condition. He doesn't use a standard rotary mower from Bunnings. He has top-quality cylinder mowers that help his lawn look like an English Premier League pitch or the fairway at Augusta.
Chris's love for mowing comes from his dad Stephen, while his mum Kerrie inspired his rose garden.
"My dad was always a lawn fanatic. My mum loves plants, gardens and roses. It's come from them," he said.
Lenny Lawler, who runs the Aussie Lawn Fanatics group on Facebook, recommends people "mow often with sharp blades".
Asked how often people should mow, he said: "If you can do it twice a week during summer, the warm season, then do that. And once a week during winter. You might not notice the grass is growing in winter and often it's not, but weeds are still growing. They will grow and put seeds up. If you can cut them off before they get a chance to seed, you'll have less weeds in the long run."
Lenny added that the golden rule when mowing was don't remove more than a third of the leaf height in any one mow.
As for the muddy and wet lawns we've been living with, he said: "Just let it dry out. Don't mow it. It'll come back. When you can get your first mow in, scalp it."
Scalping means "cutting off more than one third of the grass".
He explained that grass includes "the stalky white stuff, with the grass leaf on top".
Scalping means cutting all the leaf off and exposing the stalky bits.
"It will recover from that."
