RHYS Bray knew instantly that something was wrong.
The Merewether breakaway had gone in for a cleanout and his ankle got caught in an awkward position. He tried to run it off. Then came the shooting pain.
Less than 15 minutes into round one - an ANZAC Day blockbuster against arch rivals Wanderers no less - Bray thought his season was done.
A dislocated left ankle.
"It was a pretty tough one," Bray recalled. "I had to get it relocated and realigned. I was pretty lucky that I got away without any fractures. It could have been a lot worse."
Incredibly, Bray was back on deck for the win over University in round seven.
"Getting hurt in the first round, with the build up to ANZAC Day ... I was keen to get back," he said. "I did a lot of work with the physio."
Now Bray - and his teammates - are hell bent on finishing what they started last year.
Merewether were sitting pretty on top of the table when COVID-19 halted the 2021 season with three rounds remaining.
"Winning the competition this year would mean everything," the 23-year-old said. "Last year was bitter sweet. It was tough to take when it was called off. We are all switched on this year and aiming for the big one."
Bray spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons playing rugby league alongside his younger brother Tyler for South Newcastle - losing the reserve grade then first grade grand finals in consecutive years.
"I went to league for a bit of a shake up but I missed playing with my mates," Bray said. "I don't think there is a club in Australia that could match the culture and bond we have at the Greens. From grommets to first grade everyone is involved. I missed that playing league."
Bray played centre all his junior rugby career, which included selection in NSW Country and the NSW Waratahs Gen Blue squads.
"When he came back from league, the way he was built, he looked more like an openside flanker to me," Merewether coach Jamie Lind said. "He has brought a lot of the good aspects from his backline play to the forwards. He has the ability to link and run lines and is so solid over the ball on the pilfer. He has found a niche there and is continuing to improve."
Bray has relished the shift.
"I enjoyed the defensive part of playing league at lock and second-row," he said. "Moving to flanker gave me the ability to chase the ball more and carry when needed to. You are more active."
The Greens again sit top of the ladder, with three games to play. They encountered a hurdle, with captain Sam Rouse out for at least a few weeks after landing on a glass at a hotel on Saturday night and suffering severe lacerations to his lower back.
"Rousey will be back," said Bray, who played juniors with the match-winning fullback. "He is such a big part of the club and really drives the playing group."
Will Frost will move to fullback, with Jason Milligan coming into the centres for the battle with Southern Beaches at Ernie Calland Field on Saturday.
"We had a bit of a wake up call against Nelson Bay (21-20 loss)," Bray said. "Dropping those points hurt us. We have spoken about that. We have three games in five weeks. They are all important."
