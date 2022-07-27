Mayfield man Nathan Paul now charged with twice robbing Boatrowers Hotel

But Robbery and Serious Crime Squad detectives now allege Mr Paul was responsible for another robbery at the Boatrowers Hotel in June, 2019, when two men - armed with a tomahawk and a rifle - stormed the pub and stole $6000. Two other men - James Paul Hall and Rhys Cale McKinley - were charged over the 2019 robbery. McKinley was in 2020 jailed for a maximum of five years and three months.