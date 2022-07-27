Mayfield man Nathan Paul now charged with twice robbing Boatrowers Hotel

A MAYFIELD man already behind bars accused of holding up a hotel at Cardiff and pistol-whipping and robbing an employee at the Boatrowers Hotel has been charged over an earlier armed robbery at the same Stockton pub.
Nathan Paul, 33, chose not to appear in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday from Bathurst Correctional Centre charged with three counts of armed robbery and reckless grievous bodily harm.
Advertisement
He has not entered any pleas and the matters were adjourned until August 17.
Mr Paul was arrested earlier this year and accused of being one of three men who held up the Iron Horse Inn at Cardiff in the early hours of January 25.
Detectives say two masked men - one armed with a handgun and the other with a meat cleaver - walked into the pub about 12.20am and threatened two employees, aged 52 and 25, before taking the cash register and fleeing.
Police were told they left in a blue Ford Falcon sedan last seen heading east along Main Street.
The employees of the pub were shaken but not injured.
Two other men - Benjamin Reece Matheson and Jade Allan Thompson - have been charged over the Cardiff armed robbery and remain behind bars.
Mr Paul was arrested in Mayfield five days later and charged over the Cardiff armed robbery and an armed robbery at the Boatrowers Hotel at Stockton on December 28 last year.
During that robbery, a 35-year-old man - who police said was an employee of the hotel - was pistol-whipped and knocked unconscious while two other workers were threatened with the firearm and ordered to hand over cash.
The 35-year-old man was taken to John Hunter Hospital for treatment for significant facial injuries, including a broken jaw and numerous broken teeth.
But Robbery and Serious Crime Squad detectives now allege Mr Paul was responsible for another robbery at the Boatrowers Hotel in June, 2019, when two men - armed with a tomahawk and a rifle - stormed the pub and stole $6000. Two other men - James Paul Hall and Rhys Cale McKinley - were charged over the 2019 robbery. McKinley was in 2020 jailed for a maximum of five years and three months.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.