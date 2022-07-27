Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

David Creighton jailed for stabbing two women with scissors at Muswellbrook

Updated July 27 2022 - 4:09am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle courthouse.

A MAN who stabbed two women with a pair of scissors at Muswellbrook last year will be released from jail next month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.