David Creighton jailed for stabbing two women with scissors at Muswellbrook

A MAN who stabbed two women with a pair of scissors at Muswellbrook last year will be released from jail next month.
David Joshua Creighton, 28, had just smoked cannabis at a house in Pacific Way about 7pm on January 12 when he began to "twitch" and make "unusual jerking movements and sounds".
He stood up and pushed his then partner before arming himself with a pair of scissors and swinging at her.
He then stabbed his then partner's sister-in-law in the head and the two women fled with a number of children into the laundry.
Creighton followed them and stabbed his then partner in the eye and her sister-in-law in the arm while she was holding a child.
The women and children fled outside and Creighton grabbed a child and stood on the balcony for about 10 minutes behaving unusually.
When the police arrived, Creighton had to be subdued with capsicum spray and batons.
Creighton, who has since been diagnosed with epilepsy, pleaded guilty to two counts of reckless wounding and on Wednesday was jailed for a maximum of three years and three months, with a non-parole period of 19 months.
With time served he will be out next month.
