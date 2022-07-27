Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food
What's on

The Beach Hotel Merewether's new owners: Glenn Piper lays out vision for Newcastle landmark

LR
By Lisa Rockman
July 27 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Live music, surf trivia, happy hour and footy. Hotelier Glenn Piper knows what the punters want.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.