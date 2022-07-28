ISSUES with bed block and ambulance ramping will come under the microscope at a NSW Upper House Inquiry announced on Wednesday.
Hunter paramedics have welcomed the probe, running out of patience with a strained system that at times has them waiting in limbo for hours to offload patients.
The inquiry needs to look at the full picture, Australian Paramedics Association NSW president Chris Kastelan said, arguing new hospital infrastructure needs to be supported with more nursing staff, doctors, allied health and ancilliary workers.
"I think it's important for all health districts, not just Maitland and Newcastle, to find out what the barriers are to streamlining the process for patients," he said.
"We always talk about the patient process as clinicians but it makes it difficult when they are stuck on beds for hours in corridors.
"We need to know what the cause is and what strategic processes can be implemented to ensure the community is not waiting for significant amounts of time to be seen in hospitals."
He said paramedics have been forced to care for low-acuity patients, right up to those that are seriously unwell and in need of pathology, scans, x-rays, treatment and assessment in ambulances while they wait to be admitted.
"I think with any inquiry we are cautiously optimistic that the recommendations are pragmatic and patient-focused," he said.
"It's up to the government to accept those recommendations but as an association that advocates for 3000 paramedics in NSW we hope any opportunities to streamline are warmly met and implemented."
Ramping has reportedly caused headaches at Maitland Hospital over the last couple of weeks, and Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison has publicly stated the hospital and its staff are under "enormous stress".
"Recent data has revealed that one in five patients who present at the ED seeking help leave before they receive treatment, this is a real concern, it's the highest rate in the state," she said.
"The staff are being pushed to breaking level.
"We need to let the government know that it's not okay to have a half-a-billion [dollar] hospital in our community without the appropriate staff to provide the services."
Hunter New England Health was contacted for comment but did not respond before this article went to press.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
