Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

New sweeper vessel launched on Newcastle harbour to help combat flood impact

SB
By Scott Bevan
July 27 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEVELLING THE BED: "Lydia" crew member Daniel Burgess works on the sweeper vessel, as the dredger, the "David Allan", passes in the main channel of Newcastle harbour. Picture: Simone De Peak

IN Newcastle harbour, a dredger's work is never done, especially after a string of floods along the Hunter River.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SB

Scott Bevan

Writer

Scott Bevan is a senior writer for The Newcastle Herald. He has also worked in radio and television and is the author of six books.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.