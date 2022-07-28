Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Korean company Kepco tells NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet that its confidence in NSW was shaken by Bylong mine refusal

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
July 28 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abandoned: The old Bylong church acquired by Kepco. It is part of the land holdings acquired for the proposed mine, which would extract an estimated 6.5 million tonnes of coal a year.

South Korea's confidence to invest in NSW had been shaken by the state government's refusal to approve Kepco's proposed coal mine project in the Bylong Valley, Premier Dominic Perrottet was told this week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.