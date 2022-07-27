** It was a week for cameos. Nathan Brennan was in Nelson Bay for the weekend and jumped at the chance to have a game for the Bulls. Thankfully a second grader was happy to lend him a pair of boots. Brennan lives in Sydney and had been playing for Easts until this season. The Bulls play Hamilton in the second last round and Brennan has pencilled the clash against his brother, Hawks second-rower Aaron, for another appearance.

