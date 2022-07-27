UNIVERSITY are fresh from an upset over Maitland and coach Sam Berry is confident the Students can cause a few problems for other top-four hopefuls.
Advertisement
After a disrupted season - they didn't play a game for five weeks due to rain and byes - University have found their mojo.
They outplayed Maitland 27-15 and have now set their sights on Nelson Bay. And with Merewether and Wanderers on the way home, they hope to play a role in shaping the semi-finals.
"We have performed well against teams around us on the table but that was our first win over a top-four team in a while," Berry said. "We are starting to find our rhythm. This week is a massive game for us. It's Old Boys day and Nelson Bay are above us."
** Adrian Delore made a cameo for Southern Beaches in the 46-13 loss to Hamilton. Delore hasn't played since pulling the pin on the Hunter Wildfires due to family and work commitments. Australian schoolboy Ben Park made his debut off the bench in the same match.
"After five weeks off I was missing playing so I needed a game," Delore said. "I'll play here and there.The plan is to go back to the Wildfires next year.
** It was a week for cameos. Nathan Brennan was in Nelson Bay for the weekend and jumped at the chance to have a game for the Bulls. Thankfully a second grader was happy to lend him a pair of boots. Brennan lives in Sydney and had been playing for Easts until this season. The Bulls play Hamilton in the second last round and Brennan has pencilled the clash against his brother, Hawks second-rower Aaron, for another appearance.
** Lachy Milton made a successful return from a hamstring injury in the 19-7 win over Wanderers. Eli McCulloch hopes to join him in the coming weeks. McCulloch dislocated his hip early in the season but is hopeful of a return before the finals.
** Wanderers fly-half Luke Simmons has not given up hope of playing this season despite scans confirming he has a tear in his pec. However, Simmons is resigned to missing the State Of Orgiin touch series which is on in three weeks. Simmons has been a key man for the Blues over-30s for the past few years.
** The comeback by Chris Ale at Hamilton has stalled. Ale, who missed the start of the season with a knee injury, had played three games and was nearing a first grade return.However, he damaged his ribs in second grade against Southern Beaches and is unlikely to be back this season.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.