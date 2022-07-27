Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hunter rugby union: Students primed to crash top four party

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
July 27 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HIGH HOPES: Joe Kngham leads the Students out. Picture: Stewart Hazell

UNIVERSITY are fresh from an upset over Maitland and coach Sam Berry is confident the Students can cause a few problems for other top-four hopefuls.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.