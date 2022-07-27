BELOVED film franchise Shrek's theatre musical adaptation has been a worldwide smash and has injected verve in the fairy tale genre since its world premiere in New York in 2008.
Unsurprisingly Newcastle's Metropolitan Players' production of Shrek The Musical staged at the Civic Theatre from August 10 to 20 has already had strong ticket sales.
Advertisement
The musical is based on a hit 2001 film, plus elements of its two sequels and the 1990 book Shrek! by William Steig.
The actors in the Metropolitan production are certainly having fun playing their characters at rehearsals.
Those in the main roles in the 35-member cast are: Danny Folpp as Shrek, an ogre who was sent into the world by his parents at the age of seven to make a living; Luke Aspinall as a talkative Donkey that Shrek rescues from the guards of the evil ruler, Lord Farquaad of the kingdom of Duloc, who banished Shrek's parents from the kingdom (with Rory Pollock as Farquaad).
Lizzy Lindus plays Princess Fiona, the daughter of a king and queen who were also expelled by Farquaad. Farquaad wants to wed her to confirm his leadership.
Other major roles are played by Nicolette Black as a fire-breathing Dragon who guards the castle; Georgi Lamond as Pinocchio, who bitterly supports other people who, like himself, was exiled from Duloc; and Chloe Gill as Gyngi (the Gingerbread Man), who is tortured by Farquaad to try to make him reveal where the other creatures are and subsequently has to try to persuade Pinocchio to continue to fight Farquaad after he changes his mind about doing that.
The 28 ensemble members, who include some well-known actors, get to play a wide range of fairy tale characters, Duloc residents, rat tappers, guards and book characters.
Lizzy Lindus sees her Princess Fiona as a comedic character.
"She tries to be the perfect princess, but she makes lots of fart jokes and she also tries to be very pretty at the same time," Lindus said.
Lindus' other musicals have included last year's Metropolitan show, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, and a Maitland production of Beauty and the Beast, in which she also played a princess.
She tries to be the perfect princess, but she makes lots of fart jokes and she also tries to be very pretty at the same time.- Lizzy Lindus on Princess Fiona
"She has her own secrets that she hasn't told anyone in the show. And each night she's an ogre," she said.
Rory Pollock regards his Lord Farquaad as "very egotistical and vain".
"He runs his kingdom with an iron fist and everyone has to wear the same sort of clothes, have the same hair, and be able to dance," Pollock said. "If they get steps wrong he kicks them out, including Pinocchio.
"He's quite short, so that the actor playing him has to spend the whole show on his knees. Farquaad sees those around him as freaks. He's vain and judges them by what they look like and what he's heard. And he never gives them a chance.
"The show has all sorts of theatre magic. Pinocchio, for example, has a nose that grows."
Luke Aspinall, the Donkey, says he has spent a lot of time on his own. Then, when he meets Shrek, he thinks they're alike.
"Shrek helps him to understand that the world is not perfect. But he does all the hero stuff, getting people together."
Advertisement
Aspinall points to his costume being made from a carpet, but the Donkey has a human nature and is very interactive.
Shrek The Musical has a large production team, headed by Julie Black as director, Luke Baker as musical director, and Renee Youman as choreographer.
The show has 7.30pm performances on Wednesday August 10, Friday August 12, Saturday August 13, Wednesday August 17, Friday August 19, and Saturday August 20, plus 1.30pm shows on Saturday August 13, Sunday August 14, and Saturday August 20.
Tickets: A reserve $68; concession, full-time student, under-17 $58; group of 8+ $60 each.
NEWCASTLE actor, writer and director Steve Wilson trekked with other people on an old pilgrimage trail called Camino del Norte when he holidayed in Spain in 2019 to recover from employment and relationships troubles.
Interactions with the trekkers led him to write and perform last year a 65-minute one-man show called, Camino Man, that had him playing various characters that were based on himself and other trail walkers.
Advertisement
Likewise, the nature of the show and his performance led to him winning the Best New Show Award at the 2021 Newcastle Fringe Festival and the Best Solo Performance at the same year's Dubbo Fringe Festival.
He notes that it is about discovering your smile, finding love, saying sorry, and finding peace with trauma.
Wilson is taking Camino Man to this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe from August 22 and 27. He is also negotiating to take the show to Perth's Fringeworld in January and the Adelaide's Fringe in February.
There's also a farewell show at the Royal Exchange Theatre in Bolton Street, Newcastle, on Saturday, August 13, at 7pm. Tickets, $15, can be booked through www.trybooking.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.