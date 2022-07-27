Other major roles are played by Nicolette Black as a fire-breathing Dragon who guards the castle; Georgi Lamond as Pinocchio, who bitterly supports other people who, like himself, was exiled from Duloc; and Chloe Gill as Gyngi (the Gingerbread Man), who is tortured by Farquaad to try to make him reveal where the other creatures are and subsequently has to try to persuade Pinocchio to continue to fight Farquaad after he changes his mind about doing that.