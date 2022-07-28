Newcastle Herald
Home/Coronavirus

Professor Brett Mitchell, of Avondale University in Cooranbong, receives Commonwealth Health Minister's Award at Parliament House

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
July 28 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stopping Germs: Professor Brett Mitchell's research is critical for finding ways to stop infection before it starts.

Germ fighter Brett Mitchell has become the first nurse to receive a federal award for excellence in health and medical research.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

More from Coronavirus
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.