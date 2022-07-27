HUNTER Wildfires coach Scott Coleman is banking on the energy and experience of Nate De Thierry to provide an edge against a NSW Waratah-laden Easts at Woollahra Oval on Saturday.
De Thierry comes in at fullback for his first appearance of the Shute Shield season and the stakes could not be higher.
The Wildfires are in eighth spot on 42 points, ahead of Easts, who are also on 42 points but have one less win.
After Easts, the Wildfires are away to fellow finals hopeful Gordon and will need to win at least one game to make the play-offs.
De Thierry returns after three weeks away with the Hong Kong national team. He played fullback in a 23-21 win over Korea to win the Asian Championships. He also started and starred at the back in a 44-22 loss to Tonga in a World Cup qualifier at the Gold Coast last week.
Before the internationals he was sidelined with a shoulder injury, which followed a stint in Spain.
"He got back from Spain on the Friday and hurt his shoulder the Saturday," Coleman said. "He was back training before going away with Hong Kong and has been around the group.
"He was our player of the year last season and brings a lot of energy. He is very experienced, is a good game controller and provides good talk in attack and defence."
De Thierry played mainly fly-half and centre last season.
"At 15, it frees him up to pop in and out when he wants," Coleman said. "He gets a better look at the space back there. He adds a lot of X-factor."
De Thierry's inclusion at fullback has forced Will Feeney to the wing in place of Jed Englert.
As well as an X-factor, De Thierry gives the Wildfires a right-foot kicker to go with left-footers Feeney and fly-half Connor Winchester.
Inside centre, Tyrone Edwards, has recovered from a knee issue but Morgan Innes faces at least two weeks out with a calf injury.
Lona Halahola comes in at No.8.
The Wildfires scored late to upset Easts 29-25 at No.2 Sportsground in round eight but Coleman is expecting a far different line-up on Saturday.
"They have No.8 Will Harris and openside Charlie Gamble back from the NSW Waratahs," Coleman said. "Lock Jeremy Williams is another NSW contracted player. Aussie 20s Teddy Wilson and Jack Bowen are also back. It's going to be a tough game. We need to be at our best."
Wildfires: 1 Andrew Tual, 2 Phil Bradford, 3 Nick Dobson, 4 Ngarhue Jones, 5 Rob Puli'uvea, 6 Joe Tamani, 7 Donny Freeman, 8 Lona Halaholo, 9 Nick Murray, 10 Connor Winchester, 11 Isaac Ulberg, 12 Tyrone Edwards, 13 Tom Watson, 14 Nick Feeney, 15 Nate De Thierry.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
