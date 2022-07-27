THE Newcastle Knights have hired veteran rugby league administrator - and born-and-bred Novocastrian - Peter Parr to help turn their club's fortunes around.
Parr, raised in Stockton and a former premiership-winning centre with South Newcastle in the district competition, left his home town more than 30 years ago and has since held administrative roles with the Western Reds, Adelaide Rams, Brisbane Broncos, North Queensland Cowboys and NSW Rugby League.
He has accepted a role as Newcastle's director of football and, after returning from Townsville on Monday, will start his new job on Tuesday.
Parr has been employed to lighten the load of Philip Gardner, who for the past five years has juggled the dual roles of CEO of both the Wests Group and the Knights, and will work hand-in-glove with football manager Danny Buderus and coach Adam O'Brien.
Parr told the Newcastle Herald that despite living for more than two decades in Townsville, he had never forgotten his roots.
"I was always Newcastle through and through," Parr said.
"Even though I've been away for a long time, I'm a Novocastrian. Always have been, always will be.
"It wouldn't matter where I was living. You can take the boy out of Newcastle, but you can't take Newcastle out of the boy.
"I didn't know if I would ever get back there, but I'm absolutely delighted that this opportunity has been presented to me and I get the chance to come back."
Parr said he was contacted by Gardner about "five or six weeks ago" and was immediately attracted by the challenge of helping his home-town club, currently languishing in 14th position on the NRL ladder.
"We play in one of the closest competitions of any code in the world," Parr said.
"Because of that, it only takes a few things to go wrong and you can go south fairly quickly.
"The flip side is that if you get a few things go your way, you can go north pretty quickly.
"Looking at it from the outside, judging by some of the commentary surrounding the Knights this year, it seems that people are quick to forget they made the finals in the last two seasons.
"That says to me they have a good understanding of what's required."
Parr said that, having sat on the hill cheering for the Knights in their inaugural seasons, he understood what "an important part they play in the community".
"I can't wait to be involved in that," he said.
During his 21 years at the Cowboys, Parr served as football manager, CEO and boardroom director and played his part in their 2015 premiership, as well as their grand final campaigns in 2005 and 2017.
He has also been football manager of the NSW State of Origin side for the past five years.
"He's seen everything rugby league throws at you in his time in the game," Gardner said.
"We know his experience and nous will be invaluable."
