Russell Richardson may have started his career in rugby league, but it has been as a Newcastle publican that he has left his mark on the city.
In a wide-ranging interview on this week's episode of Toohey's News: The Podcast, Richardson joins host Barry Toohey to look back on his career after rugby league, and the Newcastle Knights, which began with his first pub in Tamworth and has now grown to a stable of popular nightclubs in Newcastle.
From his season with the Newcastle Knights after a playing stint with Cronulla to the future of the popular music venue, The Cambridge Hotel, this week's episode is not one to miss.
Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
