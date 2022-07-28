Theatre Review: Geraldine and Dibley crew's festive return to Adamstown stage

It's always interesting to see what artistic merit that plays based on television series may offer - will they comprise fresh material, or just highlights from the small screen?
A Vicar of Dibley Christmas: The Second Coming is the latter, but not to its detriment.
Even though I have not watched much of The Vicar of Dibley, which aired on BBC One from 1994 to 2007, I certainly found myself charmed by the dated 90s aesthetic and life in the British provinces. Much of the audience, on the other hand, proved to be long-time fans of the show, and the repeat viewing did gangbusters.
Leading the company is Amanda Woolford, reprising the role of Geraldine Granger from Brunker Community Theatre's 2019 production of the first of Ian Gower and Paul Carpenter's stage adaptations of the series.
Geraldine is the titular vicar, assigned to the fictional village of Dibley after the Anglican Church began to permit women to enter the clergy in 1992.
Playing classic television leading ladies is familiar territory for Woolford, who has also played Hyacinth Bucket of Keeping Up Appearances at the Civic Playhouse in April 2022. Character comedy is certainly her forte, as she manages to balance leaning into the iconicity of these roles, while infusing them with her own signature, much to the audience's delight.
As Alice Tinker, fellow returning actress Sandy Aldred gives a true and consistent comedic masterclass as the ditzy blonde verger, misinterpreting everything from start to finish.
At the start of the show, Alice has just returned from her honeymoon with Hugo Horton (Andrew Black) and now has a surprise addition to the family on the way, much to the chagrin of his father, David Horton.
In his stage debut, Mark Webster plays David Horton's fuddy-duddy straight man well, giving a hilarious thousand-yard stare when he hears the good news, and coming alive when developing a nativity performance in the second act, delving into the kinder side of child-hating King Herod.
This nativity plot is lifted from the episode Winter, whereas the first act follows that of Dibley Live, in which the parish council starts a radio station.
The company also features Brian Wark as Owen Newitt, Robert Comber as Frank Pickle, Colin Campbell as Jim Trott, and Jan Hunt as Letitia Cropley (who dances her way amusingly to liven up scene changes).
A Vicar of Dibley Christmas is simple, harmless, tasteful theatre, just meant for a laugh and a good time.
Meri Bird directs, with Stephen Benko-Nehme on light and sound operation, and RS Constructions returning to make a particularly lovely (and garish but in a 90s way) set, after collaborating previously with Bird on The Children at Brunker.
