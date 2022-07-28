Newcastle Herald
Home/News

Theatre Review: A Vicar of Dibley Christmas - The Second Coming by Brunker Community Theatre is a gift that just keeps giving

By Jack Madden
Updated July 28 2022 - 2:36am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Theatre Review: Geraldine and Dibley crew's festive return to Adamstown stage

A Vicar of Dibley Christmas: The Second Coming, Brunker Community Theatre

It's always interesting to see what artistic merit that plays based on television series may offer - will they comprise fresh material, or just highlights from the small screen?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.