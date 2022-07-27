Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes to host virtual webinar on climate change, jobs as part of Sustainability and Chair of the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy Oceania

Updated July 27 2022 - 9:48pm, first published 9:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes.

More than 2500 local and regional governments from around the world have been invited to come together this week to exchange ideas about how to electrify communities fight climate change, create local jobs and make the air cleaner for future generations.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.