5 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
This light-filled family home is split across two levels and features multiple living and entertaining areas both indoors and out.
The five bedrooms are split over each floor, two of the upstairs rooms complete with built-in robes.
The highlight of the home is the large, undercover entertaining area at the rear of the house overlooking the spacious backyard and gated pool area, perfect for entertaining family or friends.
The two floors are tied together with a fresh, modern staircase winding from the front door up into the lounge room on the second floor. The large living area opens onto a patio in the front of the home, connecting to a smaller dining or additional living space leading you to the kitchen.
The modern kitchen is fitted out with updated appliances and ample storage space.
Both floors are fitted with floorboards throughout, tying the modern style of the home together seamlessly. The full-sized bathroom matches the rest of the home with its clean, designed and graciously sized bathtub to slip into after a long day.
Located just 2km from the beautiful Merewether Beach, the central location provides a private, quiet home without being far from necessities.
The location is a four-minute drive to local shopping centres, and The Junction's busy cafe and restaurant scene.
