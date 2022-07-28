Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Fishing & Boating

Anglers going cabbage crazy in quest to land some luderick

By Simon Walker
July 28 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FISH OF THE WEEK: Tony Walker wins $50 courtesy of Hot Tackle at Toronto and Morisset for this 70cm salmon hooked in Swansea Channel recently.

Luderick are running hot up Port Stephens this week, a trend reflected along Hunter rock walls.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Fishing and Boating
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.