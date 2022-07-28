Luderick are running hot up Port Stephens this week, a trend reflected along Hunter rock walls.
The recent floods have dumped a ton of cabbage along Shoal Bay, according to Dave Frame, from Tackle World Port Stephens.
"There's heaps and anglers have been harvesting and getting into it," Dave said.
"There's also been some stonking good bream too."
It's a similar story in Lake Macquarie, according to Randal Mason, from Teralba Lakesiders Fishing Club.
"We held our monthly comp last weekend and the size and numbers of luderick coming off breakwalls was impressive," Randal said.
"It's all this soapy water about, and the amount of feed that's been stirred up by the big seas."
If you can't get your hands on fresh cabbage, Dave suggests trying a green weed fly.
Tailor are thick on the beaches and around the islands off Port Stephens.
"It's actually been causing problems for those looking to get to the snapper," Dave said.
"The good news is those who are getting through the tailor are picking up massive snapper."
Westerly winds and big seas have hamstrung fishing opportunities out wider this week, but it's looking pretty good for Saturday and Sunday.
"The seas are forecast to abate somewhat offering a chance to target those snapper in close or maybe head wider in search of kings and yellowfin," Dave said.
"Judging by the number of big reels we've got in the shop this week getting spooled up, there's guys planning on giving it a shot this weekend.
"The westerlies will flatten the seas pretty quick although it will still be a bit lumpy."
As mentioned above, Teralba Lakesiders enjoyed a bumper weigh-in last Sunday.
Young gun Craig Kerr took honours in the estuary division in a tight contest ahead of Ian Weimer, Randal Mason and Brad "The Double Agent" Morten.
"Fish presented included a couple of nice jew in the 80s, lots of good bream, squire, flathead, drummer, tarwine, luderick and few big whiting," Randal reported.
"Twenty-five anglers weighed in and three juniors which is a tremendous effort for this time of the year.
"Some or our new members are increasing their catch rate month by month from knowledge they have obtained from talking to our elite anglers."
Bill Allan won the outside division in a tightly run affair and is a classic example of what Randal is talking about in terms of coming through the ranks.
"Billy's a bit of club legend in that he is the only foundation member still weighing in," Randal said.
"Teralba Fishing Club formed in 1980 and Billy joined young, and since then he's been on committees and is a club life member.
"He epitomises dedication and love of fishing."
Randal tells a funny story about Bill's "overnight" rise to success in the estuary division.
"Bill is a good fisherman but we had a bloke who won the inside 22 years straight and Billy always joked he was the bridesmaid.
"That was old Wally Horn, who couldn't fish the last year in 2012 and that's when Bill won the estuary section for the first time.
"That speaks volumes to Bill and Wally and they're approach to fishing in general and being involved."
Randal reckons Wally's record will stand for a long time but with the likes of Chris Kerr, Ian Weimer and perhaps even the Double Agent, and juniors like Ian's daugher Giselle coming through now, you never know.
"Meanwhile, newer members get the benefit of rubbing shoulders with the guns," Randal said.
Teralba Lakesiders have announced a new comp coming up just before Christmas catering to members young and old, male and female.
"We're calling it the Christmas Family Fun Day," Randal said.
"We're having male and female competitions, with prize money and prizes up for grabs in both sections.
"Because we have more male members we're going to make the male section a team event where we pair off some of the club's elite fishos with members of the rank and file via a random draw.
"Then those teams compete against each other while in the female section the women fish individually.
"The day will conclude with a presentation at Teralba bowlo over a few beers, prawns, a sausage sizzle and an appearance from Santa."
The new event adds to Teralba's busy calendar which now includes two annual interclubs (against Charlestown Anglers and Valentine Fishing Club respectively), the photo non-comp catch and release event, the regular monthly weigh-ins and their junior comps.
Speaking of which, entries are open for the next Teralba Lakesiders Junior Comp being held August 27-28, with lots of prizes on offer.
