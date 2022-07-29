The challenge for the Hunter is to ensure there will be an energy supply that is reliable and affordable for businesses to grow. This is not just in the business-as-usual case, but provide a foundation for new growth if we are to realise our economy's wide diversification ambitions for the future. We're not wanting to waiver from the pursuit of net zero, but we need to give confidence for investors to move in and move forward to help build the energy pathway. The hand of government policy is needed to build that confidence and articulate the direction.