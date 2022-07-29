Ever since the move to diversify or transition the Hunter towards a lower emissions economy started in response to the 2020 NSW Government Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap and the Commonwealth Government's various "roadmaps", the region's consumers have been led to believe that everything in terms of our transition to renewable energy was going to plan.
Fast-forward two years - it isn't.
We imagined a fast-tracked two years of clarity and confidence in renewable and clean energy development and infrastructure planning to support local new energy projects that would deliver the large-scale supply to replace coal-fired power stations. The fast track we are on is entirely different.
Recent experience of power shortages, cost increases and crisis management across the grid as well as the themes discussed at the recent Sydney Energy Forum suggests strongly there is more pain to come in terms of the cost of and reliability in supply of energy before things settle down.
We must somehow wrest back control and certainty in the process to deliver on renewable energy for fear that communities will be decimated if we don't get this right.
Big risks exist in the Hunter.
The issues around energy transition and decarbonisation are in even sharper focus after the handing down of the national State of the Environment report. Energy transition will play a huge role in our decarbonisation journey that inextricably links the respective energy and environment issues.
The State of the Environment report points to reasons why we need to switch from non-renewable to renewable power quickly. The questions and uncertainty are around how we achieve this. In under 12 months, the remaining coal-fired generators at Liddell will be switched off, then in a further two years, Australia's largest power generating plant, Eraring, is also due to be switched off. What will happen then, if we are not producing and enabling distribution of the alternative baseload at scale?
Within the National Energy Market (the NEM), NSW already consumes more power than any other state and, by 2025, our NEM account will be plunged into the red. The "known unknown" is from where and when we will realise the replacement capacity in energy generation to keep the lights on and the wheels of commerce turning.
We have established Renewable Energy Zones and plenty more initiatives to fertilise an environment from which the seeds of renewables will grow.
We've been trading on the "trust us" line from government and told the gap will be filled. In NSW alone, according to the Clean Energy Council Project Tracker, as at June 30, 2022, there are 32 renewable energy projects under construction in NSW that will have 5400 megawatts of capacity when completed. This seems impressive and it is a good start. However, these projects, once commissioned will not replace power into the grid anywhere near the scale and capacity of the assets (Liddell and Eraring) soon to be withdrawn.
And don't be drawn in by statistics that note Australia's enormous take up in roof top solar and storage potential. When you consider the 24/7 needs of business and industry in regions such as the Hunter, roof top solar is only trim around the edges, and won't produce sufficient capacity for the needs of our business and industry.
The challenge for the Hunter is to ensure there will be an energy supply that is reliable and affordable for businesses to grow. This is not just in the business-as-usual case, but provide a foundation for new growth if we are to realise our economy's wide diversification ambitions for the future. We're not wanting to waiver from the pursuit of net zero, but we need to give confidence for investors to move in and move forward to help build the energy pathway. The hand of government policy is needed to build that confidence and articulate the direction.
We're experiencing unprecedented interest in the region from potential investors and, in the process to advocate for our region, we will need governments of all levels and our financial institutions to continue to support those companies investing in diversifying our economy. For example, the ambitions of the Newcastle Airport and the Williamtown SAP, the Port of Newcastle, the John Hunter Health and Innovation precinct are projects that will underwrite economic diversification and allow new industry to grow around them. A clean energy economy brings the same promise, and investment needs a framework to unlock the potential.
The solution in the short to medium term is to sustain a combination of renewable and non-renewable energy generation to keep the lights on. The reality for the future is we must give the community and business affordable and reliable supply of power, and we must act on developing that capacity now.
