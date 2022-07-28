The Newcastle Jets will open their 2022-23 campaign with an F3 derby against arch rivals Central Coast at Central Coast Stadium on October 8 and play the majority of their home games at family friendly weekend times.
The draw for the upcoming A-League was released by Australian Professional League (APL) on Thursday with the Jets-Mariners clash not the only high-stakes encounter of round one.
Champions Western United will kick off the new season by travelling to face premiers Melbourne City at AAMI Park on October 7, 132 days after winning the 2022 grand final at the same venue.
It is the first time the APL have been able to deliver a fixed, full regular season schedule in three years after campaigns disrupted by COVID.
Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske said the club embraced the scheduling "certainty" as they eye a return to finals and was pleased to deliver fans a "family friendly" draw.
Nine of Newcastle's 13 home games at McDonald Jones Stadium are being played on a Saturday (5pm) or Sunday (3pm) afternoon.
Last season, the Jets had seven midweek fixtures and, as a result, average crowds at home dropped below 5000.
"Ultimately, in what was a really difficult season, we still had 6000 loyal members who supported the team through that period, which we really appreciate because it was a hard season with the way the games changed around," Mattiske said.
"With the draw that we have, we have a real focus on growing that membership and getting back to the sorts of numbers that the club has previously held.
"We'd like to see that at least grow by 50 per cent this season and we think when our fans and past members look into the draw now, they'll be excited about the time slots that we've got."
The Jets' first appearance at home will be in round two when they host Perth Glory at McDonald Jones Stadium on October 15.
Perth are one of four teams Newcastle play three times in the 26-round season, along with the Mariners, Macarthur and Brisbane. They meet the other seven teams twice.
Newcastle will only have to make the dreaded A-League road trip to the west once, when they are hosted by Glory in round 15 on February 4.
They don't meet defending champions Western United until round 12 on January 15 in Ballarat and their first meeting with last season's premiers City is in round six at home on November 12.
The A-League will then have a three-week break for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Newcastle play Sydney FC at home on New Year's Day and their final match of the season proper is on April 29, away to the Sky Blues.
The A-League finals, contested by the top-six sides, start on May 5 next year and the grand final is scheduled for May 27.
Jets fans will get their first look at the new-look squad at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday night when they take on Adelaide in the Australia Cup round of 32.
Brandon O'Neill, Reno Piscopo, Jaushua Sotirio and Trent Buhagiar head the list of new arrivals.
"We've worked really hard on our recruitment for the men's team and that's almost complete, but there are a couple more names that we will add to complete the squad," Mattiske said.
"Anyone who's looking at that squad at the moment will see that there have clearly been adjustments but we've been able to put together a squad that will be very strong and will really shake up the competition this season.
"We've got a very competitive team that can plan with real certainty around where we'll be and how we manage travel and preparations. That's something that's going to be great for the squad because it certainly hurt us last year."
The A-League Women's season draw will be released in coming weeks with Western United joining an expanded competition.
"We're still working through that recruitment process for our women's team," Mattiske said.
"Gary van Egmond has come into the environment to assist with recruitment alongside [head coach] Ash [Wilson].
"We're not at the stage yet where we're ready to talk about what the squad looks like but there is a focus on bringing in talent from overseas and also looking to other talent that exists throughout the domestic landscape."
