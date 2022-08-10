First work on landmark Dairy Farmers Towers site scheduled

What the new landmark Dairy Farmers Towers will look like as they rise in Newcastle West.

With development approval finalised, and having achieved a record price for its penthouse, work on the site of Newcastle's new Dairy Farmers Towers is set to get underway in September.



Developer Third.i is moving quickly to start the demolition works of the existing buildings on the historic West End site in preparation for the construction of the $110 million, 100-metre skyscraper.



The landmark Hunter Street residential and retail project, which will retain the heritage-listed milk bottle and clock towers synonymous with the former Dairy Farmers building on the site, will be completed by the first quarter of 2025.



With Third.i having already successfully completed seven developments in Newcastle, Founder - Global Director of Acquisitions Bob Huxley said the company was excited to be moving ahead with the project that will be a jewel in the crown of their Newcastle achievements.



"This is going to be a unique property and one that will be a real legacy project for us - one that we'll drive past and be extremely proud to say, 'That's our project', " said Mr Huxley.



"I've been up on our Stella project. It's half the height and the views from there are incredible, so with Dairy Farmers it's going to be amazing; you're going to see everything out to the west and to the east. I can't wait to see it finished."



Dairy Farmers Towers will have some of Newcastle's most spectacular views.

Mr Huxley said that with so much uncertainty surrounding the under-pressure construction industry it was important for developers such as Third.i to demonstrate confidence in the market conditions ahead.



Builders and subcontractors have faced a "perfect storm" of challenges over the past years that have included increasing costs on construction supplies, long delays due to COVID and extreme weather events, as well as increased demand due to government housing assistance.



"They have copped a lot of pain over the last two years, it's been the perfect storm - it's been extremely difficult - and there's been a lot of discussion in the construction industry about whether projects are going to start or not [because of these pressures]," Mr Huxley said.



'But the key to being a good developer is the ability to ride the wave of the current market conditions. Any development process is a long one from start to finish and markets go up and down. As a developer you have to have the foresight, and the experience to navigate that.



'We take a long-term view and regardless what stage the cycle is at, to give your buyers confidence you always need to be in a position to start your construction program and that's exactly what we have managed to do with Dairy Farmers Towers."



Mr Huxley said Third.i's solid business philosophy and strategy was at the heart of its ability to continue to deliver successful, high quality projects.



"The key to our success is that we always acquire our sites for the right price, we sell them at a price the market will support and this is why we are supported by funders and able to deliver our projects," he said.



"And, importantly, we use the very best consultants, the best contractors and leaders of thought on space and design to create our projects."

The iconic Dairy Farmers clock tower and milk bottle will be retained and celebrated as part of the design.

Looking ahead, Third.i is already seeing indications of more positive market conditions ahead that bodes well for the construction industry for the coming year.



Mr Huxley said more builders and subcontractors are contacting them to say they are now in a position to take on new work. Plus supply costs were beginning to fall.



"The steam is coming out of the market," he said. "We're seeing it especially in pricing - big things like shipping that during COVID went up five times the cost has now come back down to pre-COVID levels.



"Timber went through the roof but that has come back down. Steel, REO frame, supplies at a raw materials level, the pricing is coming off which is good news for the industry."



Starting the demolition and groundworks process is the first stage in the strategy Third.i has put in place aimed at giving under-pressure subcontractors greater confidence in pricing their contracts closer to when building will begin.



Beginning in September, the initial groundworks stage will take six months to complete before construction starts in early 2024.



"We want to give the contractors more confidence, it's a shorter period of time so they're not so vulnerable to inflationary pressures in terms of the product going up or down," Mr Huxley said.



More than 70 per cent of Dairy Farmers Towers' 184 apartments have been sold with demand continuing to be strong - more than one apartment is selling each week.



Early in July, Third.i announced the 325 square metre penthouse had sold for $6.5 million - a Newcastle apartment record.

"We're very happy with the results to date," Mr Huxley said. "It's a testament to the team and a good quality product.



Third.i is celebrating the development approval milestone for Dairy Farmers Towers with drinks and nibbles at the Dairy Farmers Display Suite. Hear from the company's project delivery team who will provide more insights into what to expect over the coming months as works commence on site. It's happening on Thursday 11 August from 5.30pm at 17 Charles Street, Wickham. Book here to attend. For more information visit the Third.i website.

