Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hunter driver Christian Mansell poised to make Formula 3 debut as part of motorsport's elite program

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
July 28 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STEP UP: Hunter driver Christian Mansell racing in 2020. Picture: Jakob Ebrey

HUNTER driver Christian Mansell will take another step towards achieving his Formula 1 dream when he races on the same program as motorsport's elite class.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.