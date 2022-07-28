HUNTER driver Christian Mansell will take another step towards achieving his Formula 1 dream when he races on the same program as motorsport's elite class.
The 17-year-old, who relocated from the Maitland suburb of Bolwarra to England in 2020, says he's "super excited" about stepping up to make his Formula 3 debut with Charouz Racing Systems in Hungary this weekend.
It's the first of two "fantastic" opportunities for Mansell, who will also drive at Belgium next month (August 26-28).
Both events are on the F1 support card, meaning the talented teenager is set to rub shoulders with some of the best drivers in the business.
"I'm super excited to be joining FIA Formula 3 with Charouz Racing System. This is a fantastic opportunity for me to pit myself against an incredibly talented grid of drivers and get my name out there racing on the Formula 1 weekends," the former Hunter Valley Grammar School student said.
"It will be my first time in the car so there will be a lot to learn from the start, but I like both circuits so will be able to hit the ground running with those."
He has recently raced at both circuits, Hungaroring and Spa-Francorchamps, as part of the EuroFormula Open season and recorded double podium finishes. He's second overall midway through the 2022 campaign.
Mansell, poised to become the fifth Australian to contest the F3 class, has practice and qualifying sessions on Friday, a 40-minute sprint race on Saturday and a 45-minute feature race on Sunday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
