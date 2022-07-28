Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Special delivery from Newcastle Knights prop Jacob Saifiti lifts Hunter boy battling leukaemia, stuns family

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated July 28 2022 - 9:11am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's a Newcastle Knights player's selfless act that could have easily never made it into the public domain.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.