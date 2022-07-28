It's a Newcastle Knights player's selfless act that could have easily never made it into the public domain.
But Hunter mum of three, Felicity Garland, feels it needs highlighting.
Felicity is mum to seven-year-old boy Riley, who has spent about four of the past six months in hospital, either going through chemotherapy for his high-risk form of leukaemia or battling the side-effects and sickness it has brought his way.
Riley was diagnosed with T-Cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in January in a life-changing shock for the young boy and the Raworth family.
"Even still, now, six months on, I just feel numb," Felicity told the Newcastle Herald of the diagnosis.
"I just think it can't be real.
"You see it in the movies, but you never actually think it will happen to you. When it does, you think 'nah, this is not right. You need to run those bloods again'."
Riley immediately started treatment and has been in and out of hospital ever since, pushing through the start of a two-and-a-half year treatment process.
Even if he is at home, he is mostly limited to his bed.
Due to start year two at Rutherford Public School earlier this year, he is yet to attend class in 2022.
"The last six months, we've probably spent four of it in hospital," Felicity said.
"Not so much because of the leukaemia, but all the side-effects like high fevers, infections and really severe mucositis, which is where they get ulcers all through their mouth and down their GI (gastrointestinal) tract. That was really rough on him. He couldn't speak, he couldn't eat."
So when young Riley got a surprise hospital visit from Newcastle Knights props Jacob and Daniel Saifiti back in April, it was a much-needed lift for the family.
"We were so lucky to be there on that day," Felictiy said. "It was a bit of excitement for him, something different than just sitting in the bed and playing Fortnite, or watching YouTube."
Felicity was so grateful for the brothers spending time with Riley, who now had two "favourite players".
But she thought the interaction, during one of the rounds Knights players often do of John Hunter Children's Hospital, would end there.
"Last week, Jacob reached out and said 'what's your address, can I send a few small things to Riley?'," she said.
"A few days later, a package rocked up in the mail.
"I didn't open it because I thought it was Pokemon cards, [Riley] loves Pokemon and people keep sending him cards.
"And then I was watching the footy because Riley was down in hospital and I thought I wonder who that's from, because it didn't say who it was from, and I was like 'Oh my god!'."
Inside was a Knights jersey signed by the full team, a pair of Jacob's boots and a NSW jersey from his State of Origin debut only a week earlier, both personally signed.
Saifiti had arranged the items and sent the parcel on his own accord.
"For him to go to those lengths, for someone that he has met once, it blows my mind," Felicity said.
"Obviously Riley doesn't quite understand how much sentimental value goes into something like that, but it honestly blew my mind.
"I took it straight down to the hospital the next day and he was so excited. He put the jersey straight on and didn't take it off for three days.
"For [Jacob] to say it was something small, I thought he might get a Knights cap or something like that - which would have been amazing - but the effort he went to was absolutely massive for us.
"We've always watched the footy and [Riley] has always had a Knights jersey or outfit since he was little.
"But now it's like, 'Well, I've got favourite players now' or 'I've got friends that play for the Knights'."
Felicity shared images of the gifts online in an appreciation post to Jacob, who told her "no worries" and wished Riley well.
Saifiti, 26, wanted no praise when the Herald approached the Knights for comment, preferring to divert attention to a fundraiser Felicity has set up.
The GoFundMe page has raised more than $30,000 to help the family battle the tumultuous period.
Felicity has taken unpaid leave from her job to care for Riley and her two other children. Her husband, Robert, continues work as a chef.
"It's been hard, obviously it's not going to be an easy journey," Felicity said.
"People have it harder than us but going through it, it's not pleasant. I wish it was smooth sailing and you go into chemo and that was it.
"But unfortunately for Riley, at every turn he seems to get some sort of infection or something like that."
Riley just finished his latest round of chemo and will undergo radiation and more chemo in coming months.
Felicity said while her boy had certainly done it "very tough" this year, the survivability rate for his form of cancer was strong. But there is always the risk of relapse.
She wished to express her thanks to East Maitland Bowling Club, where Robert works at Wildflame Barbecue & Bar, and Riley's school for their support.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
