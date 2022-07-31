"Van Gogh Alive will provide attendees with the chance to immerse themselves in the work of Van Gogh through a unique multi-sensory experience that has already been experienced by eight and a half million people across 80 cities around the world," Cr Nelmes said. "The versatility of Foreshore Park ensures we're able to attract major events such as this to Newcastle, which will bring an influx of visitors to our city at a time when the local tourism industry needs it most and as local operators and businesses recover from the pandemic."