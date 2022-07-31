Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Van Gogh Alive bound for Newcastle Foreshore as part of New Annual 2022

By Topics
July 31 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FULL BLOOM: Digital exhibition Van Gogh Alive will visit Newcastle in September, setting up a bespoke Foreshore pavilion its first stop in a regional Australian city. The exhibition is designed to use technology to give artistic masterpieces new life.
STAR OF THE SHOW: Starry Night will feature in Van Gogh Alive.

Newcastle will break new ground in September as host of a show that aims to blow the old ideas of dreary, silent galleries out of the water through the power of technology.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.