Newcastle will break new ground in September as host of a show that aims to blow the old ideas of dreary, silent galleries out of the water through the power of technology.
Van Gogh Alive is bound for Newcastle's Foreshore later this year as part of the city's New Annual festival. Turning the artwork into interactive experiences, the exhibition will be housed inside a bespoke marquee dubbed the Grand Pavilion.
The digital recreation of the artworks has visited more than 80 cities around the world, including Melbourne, and is designed to let people immerse themselves in his artwork in a new way.
Light, colour, sound and fragrance are all weapons in the exhibition's arsenal in a bid to breathe new life into the works of van Gogh for modern audiences.
"We can't wait to unveil the extraordinarily beautiful Grand Pavilion which we have designed specifically to showcase Van Gogh Alive," co-producer Andrew Kay said.
"The Grand Pavilion is not only home to the [gallery] but it features four additional immersive spaces including the instagrammable Van Gogh's bedroom, Van Gogh's Café Terrace at Night, where you can sit and enjoy a glass of Taittinger champagne, the amazing infinity Sunflower Room, where you can stand in a never ending field of sunflowers. The spectacular Starry Night Room allows visitors to walk on air through Van Gogh's famous painting 'Starry Night'".
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes describes bringing the exhibition to the Hunter as a coup and another feather in the city's cap as host of major events.
The Newcastle stop will be the exhibition's first time in a regional Australian city.
"Van Gogh Alive will provide attendees with the chance to immerse themselves in the work of Van Gogh through a unique multi-sensory experience that has already been experienced by eight and a half million people across 80 cities around the world," Cr Nelmes said. "The versatility of Foreshore Park ensures we're able to attract major events such as this to Newcastle, which will bring an influx of visitors to our city at a time when the local tourism industry needs it most and as local operators and businesses recover from the pandemic."
The Grand Pavilion is expected to take shape next month before a September 22 official opening. It is slated to run beyond New Annual into late October.
Art galleries and museums can be quite intimidating places, but its 2022, so its no longer about standing in front of a painting and staring at it quietly from afar.- Bruce Peterson, Grande Experiences
