Trainer-driver Sarah Rushbrook looking for more chances in the Hunter

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
July 28 2022 - 9:00am
Sarah Rushbrook. Picture: Northern Daily Leader

Former Tamworth trainer-driver Sarah Rushbrook has moved to the Hunter for better racing opportunities and she's hoping Gotta Rush and Jackeroo Shannon can take their chances from good draws at Newcastle on Friday night.

