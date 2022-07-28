Trainer-driver Sarah Rushbrook looking for more chances in the Hunter

Former Tamworth trainer-driver Sarah Rushbrook has moved to the Hunter for better racing opportunities and she's hoping Gotta Rush and Jackeroo Shannon can take their chances from good draws at Newcastle on Friday night.
Rushbrook has been staying with East Maitland trainer Robin Hosking since March, while looking for a place of her own.
Gotta Rush and Jackeroo Shannon gave her a boost last Friday when they ran one-two at Newcastle but they line up in tougher races this week.
Gotta Rush has gate two in the Waratah series heat, while Jackeroo Shannon has one in race eight.
"Gotta Rush drew well the other night and was able to get the run of the race behind the leader [Jackeroo Shannon]," Rushbrook said.
"It suited the stablemate as well. He rarely gets to the front. He won the previous week on the Monday, so they're both in good form.
"This is tougher but Gotta Rush has drawn well and she gets home good, so I think she'll be thereabouts given the right run.
"She's definitely fit enough and in form, so we just need that bit of luck.
"Jackeroo Shannon doesn't have a lot of gate speed, but we'll be trying to hold and his form has been good as well, so hopefully he's right there with them again."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
