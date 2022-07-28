Blake Moroney flyer Bang Bang Bye set to fire on return at The Gardens

Cessnock trainer Blake Moroney believes Bang Bang Bye can come back from a stomach muscle tear and extend her winning streak to four on Friday at The Gardens.
Bang Bang Bye was a last-start winner over 515m at The Gardens on July 2 but was injured in the run, which came after victories at Gosford and Wentworth Park. She returns in race five (400m) on Friday with the advantage of box one.
Moroney said Bang Bang Bye was ready to go again but she faced a tough field.
"She trialled good on Monday night and nearly ran the exact time she ran there five starts ago [winning in 22.86s over 400m], so she's come back just as good," Moroney said.
"The three dog [Long Bomb] went really good at Gosford last start. The four [Winlock One Out] as well. There's a bit of speed in the race, so she'll have to be at her best to hold the front, but if she does, I can't see her getting run down."
He also has Blazing Kohana in the race but she faced a difficult task from box seven.
Moroney, who has five dogs in work, said Bang Bang Bye had already come back well from injuries and time off while in season. She now has seven wins and nine placings in 29 starts.
"She had a bad fall in her second start, at Richmond, broke her shoulder and tore the pin of the bone. She was off for four months with that," he said.
"She was then trialling well but couldn't put it together at the races. Then she came on season and had four weeks off, but ever since she's come back, we've kept her in the short races.
"She trialling good, and since then she's just kept going."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
