Newcastle Jockey Club freshen up Jungle Juice Cup for Everest day move

Newcastle Jockey Club hope to use the popularity of The Everest to help revive the Jungle Juice Cup and create a new racing and social event on the Hunter calendar.
The Jungle Juice Cup, for many years attracting a bumper crowd to Cessnock, will become a feature race at the provincial-level meeting on October 15 at Newcastle Racecourse. The $15 million The Everest will be held at Randwick the same day.
The country-level Jungle Juice Cup has been held on a Newcastle midweek card in late October the past two editions, after the NJC's transfer of the Cessnock course to Racing NSW.
COVID outbreaks over the past two years have restricted or ruled out spring racing crowds at Newcastle, and the Jungle Juice Cup change is among strategies to bring punters back trackside.
NJC chief executive Duane Dowell said the club wanted to make better use of their Everest day meeting and offer Hunter racegoers a venue to be part of the action.
"The Jungle Juice Cup Day was previously run at Cessnock until racing ceased there and spent the last two years here at Newcastle on a midweek date without significant crowds," Dowell said.
"We needed to make the most of racing on Everest Day here at Newcastle and felt this was a great date to put the Jungle Juice Cup.
"It's a time-honoured race with a colourful past and a reputation for fun so we want to bring that back to form part of a vibrant spring schedule of feature race days.
"It fits perfectly on this day and I expect The Jungle Juice Cup Day to be an immediate hit and continue to grow into one of our best supported days of the year."
The Jungle Juice Cup, a $37,000 country open handicap last year, will become a provincial-level $50,000 conditional handicap, still over 1350m. It will be restricted to horses which have started in at least four provincial or country races over the previous year.
Dowell hoped to attract top provincial horses and also potentially country gallopers which miss out on a slot in the $1.3 million The Kosciuszko (1200m), which is also part of the Everest program.
The Cessnock Cup, usually held on the same program as the Jungle Juice Cup, will remain on the October 24 country meeting on Newcastle's Beaumont track.
Also adding to the spring calendar, the NJC and Hunter raceday major sponsor New Zealand Bloodstock have named a race in honour of local golfing legend Jack Newton, who died in April this year, to be held on the standalone November 12 program.
The NJC's spring carnival, featuring the group 3 Newcastle Cup, Tibbie Stakes and Cameron Handicap, will be held on September 16-17.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
