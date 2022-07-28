The state's road workers are the latest to take industrial action, as calls continue for the NSW government to change its wages policy.
Like the teaching, nursing and other public service sectors, the Australian Workers' Union says the 3 per cent wage increase for 2022-23 - with the possibility of an extra 0.5 per cent the following year - that the government has offered effectively leaves workers going financially backwards, given rising inflation.
About 800 road workers and construction crews across the state took 24-hour strike action on Thursday, with a contingent gathering in Newcastle's Civic Park to rally.
AWU NSW branch organiser Cameron Wright told the Herald the road workers did not withdraw their labour lightly and had committed in writing to respond to any emergencies during the stop-work period.
Mr Wright said the issue was reaching the point where he believed the unions representing all the affected sectors should unite to for joint action, if their voices were not otherwise being heard.
He said, given the 6.1 per cent quarterly inflation figure released on Wednesday, the wage cap represented a "substantial pay cut" to workers.
"These guys are going to see themselves far worse-off," he said."Really, we feel that we have no option here [but to strike]. We've had five negotiation meetings with management and they've been very respectful, but it's obvious the person we're negotiating with doesn't actually have the capacity to negotiate."
The government lifted its 2.5 per cent wage cap slightly in June, but the unions representing a range of affected sectors say the increase does not go nearly far enough.
A spokesperson said Transport for NSW received "late notice" of the action and would seek "urgent assistance" from the Industrial Relations Commission.
But they acknowledged that AWU members had committed to responding to emergencies during the strike.
