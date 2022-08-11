Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Blackalls Park 18-year-old Kirsty Fenton scores as Young Matildas beat Costa Rica 3-1 in opening game of 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

By Renee Valentine
Updated August 11 2022 - 8:08am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DREAM START: The Young Matildas celebrate Kirsty Fenton's goal against Costa Rica. Picture: Hector Vivas, Getty Images

Toronto Awaba Football Club junior Kirsty Fenton played a starring role as the Young Matildas opened their 2022 FIFIA U-20 Women's World Cup with a resounding 3-1 win over hosts Costa Rica on Thursday (AEST).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.