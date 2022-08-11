Toronto Awaba Football Club junior Kirsty Fenton played a starring role as the Young Matildas opened their 2022 FIFIA U-20 Women's World Cup with a resounding 3-1 win over hosts Costa Rica on Thursday (AEST).
The Blackalls Park 18-year-old headed into the net off a corner in the 72nd minute to seal the win in Australia's first appearance at the tournament since 2006.
Advertisement
The Young Matildas came from behind to kickstart their world cup in strong fashion. Costa Rica took a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute when Alexandra Gonzalez scored with a long-range free kick.
But Australia scored two goals in as many minutes to take a 2-1 lead into half-time. Sarah Hunter equalised from the penalty spot in the 37th then Bryleeh Henry finished from close range in the 38th.
Fenton, who had a break-out A-League Women's debut season with the Newcastle Jets last campaign and is part of the Future Matildas program, appeared in shock as she was swamped by euphoric teammates celebrating her goal.
"To be able to wear the Australian jersey and get this opportunity to play in a World Cup, after all that preparation and all that hard work, is massive to me," Fenton said.
The win moved Australia to the top of Group A after Spain and Brazil played out a 0-0 stalemate in their encounter.
The Young Matildas next face Brazil on Sunday morning before battling Spain next Wednesday.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.