Susan performs some of the greatest works written for violin, including the Partita No. 2 by Johann Sebastian Bach, with its famous final movement, the Chaconne. Baby boomers may hark back to Yehudi Menuhin, Arthur Grumiaux or Jascha Heifetz as the touchstone of performance, while millennial music lovers may favour Joshua Bell, or Midori. Some come to the piece through guitar: the great Andrés Segovia first played his transcription of the work for classical guitar in Paris, back in 1935 (you can a 1959 version on Youtube). Susan brings her interpretation of the work to Christ Church Cathedral on Wednesday night, by candlelight, at 7.30pm.