VANCE Joy has cancelled five concerts on his spring tour, including his Newcastle Foreshore show, sparking outrage from fans on social media.
The Riptide hit-maker was supposed to perform at Foreshore Park on October 15, headlining a star-studded line-up which also featured The Rubens, Middle Kids, Budjerah and Mia Wray. The all-ages show was to promote the 34-year-old's third album In Our Own Sweet Time, released last month.
Joy issued a statement on social media on Thursday confirming the cancellation.
"I'm looking forward to the Australian shows at the end of the year," he posted.
"Unfortunately, due to some scheduling conflicts out of our control we had to cancel certain shows, change some venues and some line ups for the ones that remain.
"For now, we felt it was best to cancel the shows we can no longer do and refund the money versus postponing until we could find new dates to make these shows happen.
"I really hope to come to the places we have cancelled in the near future."
The other shows cancelled include Darwin (September 17), Gold Coast (October 1), Canberra (October 8) and Gippsland (October 22).
Joy will perform gigs in Hobart, Brisbane, Cairns, Adelaide, Margaret River, Sydney and Melbourne, but The Rubens and Middle Kids have dropped out of the tour entirely.
The Newcastle Herald contacted a representative of Frontier Touring, the promoter of the shows, and received no reply.
