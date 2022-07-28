Seven Days in League: There's a time and a place for a vape

SEVEN Days is always open to bright ideas, and the following suggestion from Herald reader Robert from Toronto catches my eye.
"The Knights notch up another loss, with another bunch of excuses by the coaching staff. We need to look at the options," Robert states on our opinions page.
"Consider the wages these players get a week. Go back to the days of winning bonuses, I am sure they won't stop moving at the thought of losing money every week. This is supposed to be a team sport, so I say pay them as a team. If you win, you get paid.
"Take this as an example. You have a player on $200,000 for a 25-round regular season. That equals about $8000 per game. Make their base rate $4000 per game [a lot more than ordinary supporter]. For a win they get $8000, losses by less than 10 they get $6000 and blow-outs it's just $4000.
"Personally I'd like to see what the difference in attitude would be."
It's certainly food for thought. By my calculations, the Knights would probably save enough from this season's salary cap to sign Nathan Cleary and Cameron Munster for next year.
The only flaw in the logic, as I see it, is that in any sporting competition, there is always one team that finishes first, and one that runs last. And I can't see that changing no matter how much they get paid.
I HAVE a bad feeling for the Knights from the moment I notice Roosters veteran Jared Waerea-Hargreaves run out at McDonald Jones Stadium.
Big JWH has been knocking Newcastle players out for the best part of a decade now, yet he seems to have enjoyed a charmed run at the judiciary.
But tonight the Kiwi enforcer is beaten to the punch - well, beaten to the swinging arm - by his new partner in crime, Matt Lodge.
Lodge collects Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga flush on the chin and bingo, it's lights out.
It's the fifth time this year poor old KP has suffered a concussion.
It's not a great advertisement for his headgear manufacturer.
JAMES "the Missile" Magnussen launches a torpedo at the Knights after their 42-12 pizzling at the hands of the Chooks.
Magnussen declares on his SEN radio show that minus Ponga, "the Knights are a basket-case, they're a full-on basket-case. Last night, the moment Kalyn Ponga went off the ref might as well have blown the whistle. They're useless without him."
The phrase "stay in your lane" has rarely seemed more appropriate. Personally I subscribe to the theory that swimmers turned football experts have more credibility if they have won Olympic gold medals.
BULLDOGS forward Corey Waddell is entitled to be confused after Titans rival Tino Fa'asuamaleaui accuses him of eye-gouging in the clash at Cumberland Oval.
A Titans player is overheard screaming: "You're a f---ing cat, you're a f---ing dog, mate."
If you're going to use household pets to sledge rival players, I would suggest consistency is important.
Personally, I'd rather be labelled a dog. They are some big, scary dogs out there. In this case, however, cat seems more appropriate, given the clawing/scratching insinuation.
Meanwhile, Wests Tigers are left ruing one of the all-time video-refereeing stinkers when a penalty goal after the siren condemns them to a 27-26 loss in Townsville.
The Tigers are not surprisingly whinging like stuck pigs, and it reminds me of some comments from Cows coach Todd Payten earlier in the season.
"Teams that have been up the pointy end of the competition for a while now or have high-profile players get the benefit of the doubt too often," Payten said after losing to the Roosters in round four. "That's frustrating and that's my opinion over watching footy for a long time."
The Cows are now outright second ... and the boot is looking pretty good on Todd's other foot.
NEWS breaks that the Titans have sacked former skipper Kevin Proctor for having a vape in a toilet cubicle at half-time ... and then posting a video of it on social media.
It seems a bit harsh. I mean, it's not as if he's been caught on CCTV snorting cocaine outside a nightclub or anything like that.
Nonetheless, the Dally M Dumbo of the Year award seems pretty much sewn up.
Meanwhile, Manly announce they will be wearing rainbow stripes on their jerseys this week to acknowledge the LGBTQIA+ community.
What a great initiative. I bet there are 15 other clubs out there wishing they'd thought of it first.
THE adage "pride cometh before the fall" springs to mind when seven deeply religious Manly players stand down in a protest over the rainbow-striped jersey.
The problem seems to be that, when I was a kid, there was only one bible - Rugby League Week.
It ceased being printed in 2017, and look what has become of the game since.
RUGBA league chairman Peter V'landys reckons the NRL might stage a whole round of "pride" matches next year. I'm not sure PVL has really thought this through. It could end up becoming an "Israel Folau solidarity round", judging by events at Manly.
