Greg Prichard: In rugby league, fact is often stranger than fiction

Prepare, for no good reason, to see Parramatta turn around and beat Penrith at CommBank Stadium tonight.
And then, next week, against whichever team they're playing - I don't know who it is, I don't care, it doesn't matter - lose.
Just like they did when they beat the Panthers in round nine and then lost to Sydney Roosters the following week. Because that's what the Eels do.
They tease their fans with glimpses of grandeur and then ultimately frustrate them.
Parramatta is still the only team to have beaten Penrith this season, but what good has it done them? Losing too many games they should've won means they have slipped to seventh on the competition table.
The competition table from second to seventh - Penrith are eight points clear at the top - is still so condensed that the Eels remain very much in the race for a top-four spot.
Second-placed North Queensland is on 28, third and fourth-placed Cronulla and Brisbane both on 26, and fifth, sixth and seventh-placed Melbourne, South Sydney and Parramatta all on 24.
But while a top-four finish remains in sight with six games to go, missing out on the top eight is also a genuine possibility.
I'm writing this column ahead of last night's game between ninth-placed Manly and the eighth-placed Roosters, but whichever team won has moved to within two points of Parramatta. And both 10th-placed Canberra and 11th-placed St George Illawarra, with respective games away against Gold Coast on Saturday and at home against the Cowboys on Sunday, have the chance to do the same.
Comparing Parramatta, the Roosters, Sea Eagles, Raiders and Dragons in terms of regularly available talent at their disposal this season, taking injuries to big-name players into account, the Eels should not find themselves in this dicey situation.
But they do. And yet, you know there's a good chance they could put all of that behind them and come out tonight, play brilliantly for 80 minutes and beat Penrith.
That's Parra.
And it's rugby league in a nutshell.
You're always aware stuff like this can happen because just when you might be tempted to start thinking it can't you get a stark reminder.
Like a punch in the face. Team down near the bottom of the competition table beats team up near the top, on the road.
It should've happened last Sunday, when last-placed Wests Tigers travelled to Townsville to play the Cowboys.
No-one gave the Tigers a chance before the game. Why would you have?
It looked way beyond their ability to win.
Even when the visitors led 16-6 at halftime you had the feeling the Cowboys would still come and get them and it looked that job had been done when the home side led by seven points with seven minutes to go.
But we all know what happened after that.
The Tigers scored two tries, neither converted, and only had to survive another kick-off with one second to go to complete a famous victory. It was ripped from their grasp courtesy of one of the worst video refereeing decisions imaginable.
The incredible circumstances surrounding the closing stages of that game made for a huge story mired in controversy that never would've happened had plain, common-sense decision-making by the match officials occurred.
It had the legs to go all week as the biggest story in the game, but less than 48 hours later it was not just overtaken, but swamped by a story even more incredible, more dramatic and more controversial.
The decision by seven Manly players to not wear pride jerseys against the Roosters due to their cultural and religious beliefs, and the reaction to that, went on to dominate the news cycle.
Only rugby league can do that - have one sensational story blown out of the water so quickly by another one of even greater significance. Far greater significance, in this instance.
On the one hand the Manly club was commendably trying to do good. On the other, they risked it blowing up in their faces by not consulting their players before making the announcement.
When you consider the typical mix of players at NRL clubs, how no-one in power at the Sea Eagles saw the potential for this to happen and said, "Hang on a minute, we need to make sure everyone is going to be on the same page with this," was astonishing.
But again, that's rugby league.
It would be nice to think that, had the club gone about this more sensibly and consulted the players from the start of the planning stage, that those players who didn't wish to be involved might've been talked around.
But there's obviously no guarantee that would've happened.
After all, if you did have concerns but you could be swayed, how much time would you really need to work out that wearing the jersey would do no harm and be for the better?
Rugby League has never needed to actually play the game for drama and controversy to erupt.
It has a legendary ability to do that off the field, as we've seen again with the pride jersey story.
But the game is back on, as happens every weekend, and who knows what's in store for us?
It obviously won't be a shock if Parramatta doesn't beat Penrith, but it'll be much more fun if they do.
They would receive some well-deserved praise, but at the same time the critics would come over the top to howl, "Why can't they do that every week?"
If the Eels do win, and you can come up with the answer to that vexing question, then, please, let us all know.
