Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police press more than 200 charges over alleged thefts by juveniles across Hunter region posted on TikTok

By Nick Bielby
Updated July 28 2022 - 10:34pm, first published 9:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than 200 charges so far over thefts posted to TikTok

Police have pressed more than 200 charges across the region in recent weeks over a spate of stolen cars and thefts of items inside motor vehicles mainly by juvenile offenders, posted on social media platform TikTok.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.