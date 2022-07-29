The Hunter Wildfires' depth is set to be tested with several key players out as they eye an experienced Eastern Suburbs at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday in the penultimate round of Jack Scott Cup.
But coach Joey de Dassel remained confident he could still field a squad capable of repeating their earlier season feat of beating Easts in Sydney women's premier rugby union.
The Wildfires produced a gutsy 28-19 victory over Easts on May 28 for their last win this campaign.
Hunter have since lost to Sydney University and Gordon before drawing against Western Sydney and Gordon.
Casualties from the 10-10 stalemate with Gordon are forward Maryann Utai (knee), utility Callie Winsor (broken ankle) and Shana Povey (knee), who was a stand-out in her switch from No.8 to five-eight last weekend.
"We've had quite a few injuries from last weekend but we're still happy with what we've got and who's playing," de Dassel said.
"They're huge losses but it also opens up the opportunity for players who've been on the bench or have missed out.
"We've got a lot of depth in the front row this year, which is rare, so we've got good quality players to come in.
"We've got Hannah Stewart, who is still an important part of the front row, and young prop Aiishya Tipa-Leota. There's also a couple of other options."
Back Emily Sheather and forward Maggie McConnachie are also out due to commitments with the NSW Country under-18 side.
The Wildfires are fourth and Easts second with two games remaining before finals.
"If we win both our games, mathematically, we're still a chance of finishing second, but we're also a chance of missing out so we want to win both," de Dassel said.
"Easts will have their Wallaroos, which they've got quite a few of this year, and we're expecting them to field a strong team. But we'll try to focus on what we do.
"One focus will be to improve our attack from last weekend, have a bit more continuity."
The game is at midday.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
