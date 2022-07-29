Focused on new horizons Advertising Feature

CARRYING ON THE TRADITION: Macquarie College is committed to ensuring that young people are nurtured to achieve not only outstanding academic results today, but just as importantly are equipped to succeed in the yet to be imagined workplaces of the future. Picture: Supplied

Macquarie College (MC) is part of the world-wide system of Adventist schools, with Adventist Education being the second largest private provider of P-12 education globally.

Being part of a large system of schools means that MC has the benefit of collective governance and best-practice systems which have been tested and tried over generations of teaching and learning practice throughout a diversity of global settings.

Whilst MC itself continues to build upon more than 120 years of learning here in Newcastle, the Adventist Education system itself is based upon an even longer and deeper narrative of learning practice.



Educators charged with establishing the very first Adventist schools in North America, Europe and Australia in the 19th century used as their blueprint the book Education, with the phrase Nurture for Today, Learning for Tomorrow, Character for Eternity, being used in more recent times to summarise the core themes of that book. Whilst the book Education, written in the 19th century, sought to inspire educators and learners in that age by describing the need for schools to teach young people skills that transcended their formal education and equip them as adaptable, lifelong learners and leaders, such a message is perhaps no less relevant today.

"In 2015, while attending a post-graduate course at Harvard University, I had the opportunity to discuss and share the book Education with Harvard staff, after which they gave me back a multi-page PDF of excerpts from that book which align with current best-practice teaching and 21st century learning," Rohan Deanshaw, Principal Macquarie College said.

"As we continue to provide student-centred, data-informed learning at MC which supports the attainment of academic excellence, like the early Adventist educators of the 19th century, we are also conscious of the very real need to provide skills and training for young people which transcends formal learning and credentialing.



"That is not to say that MC is anything but committed to academic excellence, only that we also understand that today's young people will live in yet to be imagined communities and workplaces."

The OECD's Global Competencies attempt to describe the skills that will be required in the future of work. Those skills themselves have been summarised as the need for school leavers to have highly-adaptive thinking skills which equip them to successfully design solutions to complex, real-world challenges.

"At MC we do not believe that current credentialing (academic excellence) and the global competencies (teaching the skills to design solutions to real-world challenges) are in competition," Rohan said. "It is not one or the other, instead, it can, in fact, be both."

Adventist Education, since its inception in the 19th century, has sought to equip young people with the skills and dispositions required in the communities and workplaces of the future.



"MC is committed to carrying forward that tradition as we seek to ensure that young people are nurtured to achieve not only outstanding academic results today, but are just as importantly equipped to succeed in the yet to be imagined workplaces of the future," Rohan said.

"From this context, MC aspires to co-evolve a new exemplar of future-focused schooling, where the pursuit of excellence is nurtured in an inclusive, Christ-centred environment."