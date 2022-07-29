Out on the wily, windy moors of King Edward Park at midday on Saturday, you may spy hundreds of Kates in red frocks dancing to Wuthering Heights by Kate Bush.
It's part of a global phenomenon that a troupe of performers called Shambush started as a flash mob in the UK as part of the Brighton Fringe in 2013.
It's now an international event.
This year, it's extra special as today is Kate Bush's birthday and the artist is experiencing quite the renaissance thanks to the streaming series Stranger Things using Kate's iconic track Running Up That Hill in its soundtrack.
But long before the show's producers , the Duffer brothers, used Kate's dulcet tones to drive a story narrative, hundreds in Newcastle have gathered annually in the amphitheatre in King Edward Park, with majestic Norfolk Island pines as a backdrop to the stylised dance moves and sheer joy that is "The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever".
It started on Facebook, as many things do, with a group of women questioning - could we do this in Newcastle? It took over, with posts shared and excitement brimming and the first event was held in 2017 - a tinny boombox rattling out the song and setting the scene for an event that would grow in scope and size.
Funnily enough, that first event ended by this bunch of Kate fans "running up that hill" and forming a Facebook group and vowing to continue it again.
Each year, with the exception of COVID-times, the event has continued. We no longer have a boombox, we now have a PA in a wheely bin and the group are led through the moves by "Dancing Kate" (each of the organisers have a name, I'm Shouty Kate because I usually yell out and get everyone organised - but luckily we also have Organising Kate).
It's inclusive of all ages and genders. Anyone who's prepared to don a red frock or outfit and whack a flower in their hair can participate. We even have Lexi the dog in a red tutu in attendance.
The event is posted online in the Facebook group a few months out from the July date, and immediately fills with people "going" or "interested" - usually tagging in their friends with lots of exclamation marks.
It's a COVID-safe event - nothing helps keep your distance like being in a park and keeping a good arm (and leg) width away from others so you can safely do the moves.
It's also a fundraiser, with printed posters sold, and donations taken on the day. Funds are raised for charities that aid women, this year it's the Warlga Ngurra Women and Children's Refuge.
There's often as many photographers as there are dancers - which isn't a surprise as it's a darned photogenic location. Call us biased, but we honestly believe that we have one of the most spectacular backdrops of all the global locations.
It's not often you get to experience moments of pure bliss. This is one. With events in Ghent, Israel, Reno, Auckland, Paris and 11 Australian places - it's a global phenomenon. And, as always, Newy represents.
The event kicks off in King Edward Park at midday. Just look for all the Kates in red.
Running Up That Hill was on Kate Bush's fifth studio album. The song was originally called "Deal With God", but it was changed over concerns that it wouldn't be played in religious countries. Bush regretted having to change the name of the hit song.
