Kate Bush birthday tribute, The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever, to be held in Kind Edward Park in Newcastle on Saturday

By Linda Drummond
July 29 2022 - 11:30pm
Out on the wily, windy moors of King Edward Park at midday on Saturday, you may spy hundreds of Kates in red frocks dancing to Wuthering Heights by Kate Bush.

