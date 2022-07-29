Nova Thunder produced their first-ever win over West Leagues Balance last weekend, now they are eyeing defending premiers Souths in round 13 of Newcastle championship netball at National Park on Saturday.
With three rounds remaining before finals, the top-four sides looks set. But in what order they finish is still unknown.
Souths and University are on equal footing with 34 points. The Lions hold top spot on goal percentages. Nova are third on 32 and West (26) fourth.
Nova face Souths twice and University once in their final three games.
"They've got a squad of many that they can pull from and a lot of very talented young girls coming through their club, so we're going to have to be at our best," Nova player-coach Laura Glendenning said.
"But coming off the back of beating West is a huge boost for us, to know that we can play it with the big three. Even last time we played Uni, we were only down by one for the majority of the game and only lost it at the end.
"So we know we can stick it to them and fingers crossed we can be competitive with Souths for the whole game as well and hopefully come away with a sneaky win."
Souths will be missing defender Tianna Cummings through illness and shooter Danielle Taylor is also unavailable. Coach Tracey van Dal expected to otherwise have a full complement of players.
"Having two key players unavailable is not ideal against Nova so we need to bring our best game and be consistent for four quarters," van Dal said.
"Nova are always a team that push us all game so we're very aware that we need to be concentrating for the whole 60 minutes. Any lapse in concentration and they will capitalise on that.
"Caity Lobston runs their attacking end so she certainly is a threat. They have Katie Robinson back in the midcourt and her experience is a massive boost for them."
University play Junction Stella (23), West go up against BNC (17) and Inner Glow (17) play Kotara South (15). All games are at 3.45pm.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
