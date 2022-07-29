Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Nova Thunder are full of confidence ahead of their clash against Souths in Newcastle championship netball round 13 on July 30 at National Park

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
July 29 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OUT: Souths defender Tianna Cummings will be missing this weekend due to illness. Picture: Marina Neil

Nova Thunder produced their first-ever win over West Leagues Balance last weekend, now they are eyeing defending premiers Souths in round 13 of Newcastle championship netball at National Park on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.