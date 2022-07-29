Newcastle Olympic coach Paul DeVitis knows defence will be key to producing a repeat victory over NPLW Northern NSW pace-setters Warners Bay in round 17 at Darling Street Oval on Sunday.
But that does not mean paying extra attention to any of the Panthers' numerous goalscoring weapons.
Adriana Konjarski is uncatchable for the leading goalscorer honours with 33 goals. Teammates Tara Andrews and Cassidy Davis have the league's second-best tally of 16, equal with Broadmeadow's Lucy Jerram.
Adamstown's Kimmy Trappett has scored 14 and then next best in the competition are Warners Bay's Lauren Allan (13) and Elodie Dagg (12). Olympic's Jemma House has also scored 12.
"They're scoring some really good team goals and good individual goals," DeVitis said. "Five or six girls are scoring a lot of goals. [Midfielder] Cassidy Davis is scoring for fun with about 10 goals in three games and is obviously in really good form.
"You give them one or two opportunities and it could be game over. We won't be giving any extra attention to anyone. That's going to be a detriment. It will just be up to our players to make sure when the ball is in their zone then they've got to win the ball, or make the other team go backwards."
Third-placed Olympic (27 points) were 4-2 winners over Warners Bay (37) in round 10 on May 28. It was the second of what is now a run of seven straight wins for Olympic and was the Panthers' last loss, and only second this year.
Panthers coach Craig Atkins felt a lack of intensity proved their downfall last time but said "the girls are certainly up for this one".
Both teams should be at full strength. The match will be the last for Olympic winger Georgia Little, who is headed to the United States to take up a college football scholarship.
The game is the first of three in roughly a week for both sides. Olympic back up on Wednesday night against Broadmeadow (37) and the Panthers play Adamstown (14) midweek.
Fifth-placed Maitland (22) will be desperate for points when they play second-placed Broadmeadow at Magic Park on Saturday.
Mid Coast (7) host New Lambton (0) in Taree on Saturday night and fourth-placed Charlestown (26) are at home to Rosebud at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday.
Broadmeadow (37) v Maitland (22) at Magic Park on Saturday (3.40pm).
Mid Coast (7) v New Lambton (0) at Taree Zone Field on Saturday (6pm).
Newcastle Olympic (27) v Warners Bay (37) at Darling Street Oval on Sunday (3.40pm).
Charlestown (26) v Adamstown (14) at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday (3.40pm).
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
