Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Newcastle Olympic target another win over leaders Warners Bay in NPLW NNSW round 17 at Darling Street Oval on July 31

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
July 29 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left, Cassidy Davis, Lauren Allan, Elodie Dagg and Tara Andrews have scored 57 goals between them for Warners Bay this year. Picture: Marina Neil

Newcastle Olympic coach Paul DeVitis knows defence will be key to producing a repeat victory over NPLW Northern NSW pace-setters Warners Bay in round 17 at Darling Street Oval on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.