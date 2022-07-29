Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Newcastle trainer Mark Minervini keen to test spring hopes of Fire And Ice and New Republic

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated July 29 2022 - 3:23am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNING COMBO: Mikayla Weir wearing the Minervini Racing colours to victory aboard Quick Tempo at Muswellbrook. Weir will partner New Republic for Minervini at Rosehill on Saturday. Picture: Muswellbrook Race Club

Newcastle trainer Mark Minervini heads to Rosehill confident colt Fire And Ice is over the odds and another descendent of his group 2-winning mare Vormista will be competitive in Saturday city grade.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.