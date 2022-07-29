Newcastle trainer Mark Minervini keen to test spring hopes of Fire And Ice and New Republic

Newcastle trainer Mark Minervini heads to Rosehill confident colt Fire And Ice is over the odds and another descendent of his group 2-winning mare Vormista will be competitive in Saturday city grade.
Minervini has Fire And Ice in the two-year-old handicap (1100m) and three-year-old Dissident gelding New Republic stepping up in the benchmark 72 handicap over the same trip on Saturday. He was optimistic both will be competitive and he counted Fire And Ice as a genuine winning chance.
A son of Hellbent, Fire And Ice resumed with a maiden 4.41-length win at Wyong on a soft 7 surface over 1000m on July 19.
Before his spell, he started his career with three runs at Randwick, debuting with 1.25-length fourth in a 2YO maiden before finishing down the track in the $2 million Inglis Millennium and group 2 Skyline Stakes.
Minervini believed Fire And Ice had "improved quite a bit physically" this time in and was surprised to see him posted as a $14 TAB chance following his Wyong win.
"I can't believe the price to be honest," Minervini said. "The three runs in the autumn, the last was on a very heavy track and he drew off, and we probably shouldn't have run him, but I think he's come on since then.
"His win was pretty emphatic so we go in there with a realistic chance and it will give us a good guide as to how he's going to measure up against those better horses."
Tyler Schiller's two-kilogram claim will be a plus for Fire And Ice, but he has drawn out in 13. Rosehill was a heavy 9 on Friday but was expected to improve.
"I don't think the track is going to be an issue," Minervini said. "He's drawn a bit tricky but Tyler has been riding plenty of winners and it might be in his favour to draw off a little bit anyway, to stalk them and have the last crack at them."
He has high spring hopes for New Republic, which is first-up off a three-month spell and a trial. He has won three of his past four starts, at Taree, Mudgee and Newcastle, with Mikayla Weir aboard and she rides again.
"I'd like to think he will end up in the Four Pillars or the Golden Eagle," Minervini said.
"His last two wins I reckon have been full of merit, to come from well back and charge home over the top of them. The 1100 might be a bit nippy for him, but he'll be ridden the same. He'll go back and be having the last crack at them, and if he can make up some ground and even finish midfield, I'll be rapt."
Both horses are grandsons of Vormista, a two-time group 1 runner-up for Minervini.
"I bought them out of a sort of emotional attachment, but she was the best mare I trained, so why wouldn't you," he said. "And they have both turned out to be pretty nice horses."
On Sunday, Muswellbrook hold their Bengalla Cup meeting to close out the season.
Minervini had Soobooco (race two) and Media Man (four) down to race. Soobooco, though, could be saved for Kembla Grange on Thursday.
"Media Man, the blinkers go back on," he said. "He hasn't had a lot of luck but if the breaks go his way, he can be in the finish for sure."
