AT FIFTEEN, Max King's dream was to play for the Newcastle Knights in the NRL - and only the Knights.
The West Maitland junior would have "signed a lifelong deal" if it was on offer.
But after a 68-game NRL journey, incorporating the Gold Coast, Melbourne and now Canterbury, the 25-year-old says he wouldn't have it any other way.
King, a starting prop for Canterbury on Sunday, is enjoying a resurgence, or as he worded it - a rugby league "rebirth" - at the Bulldogs, who he joined after his injury-hampered stint at Melbourne ended last season.
"I came off contract and was just in a position where I needed a club," King told the Newcastle Herald this week.
"My manager was ringing everyone and the Dogs were the only club that came through. I was so thankful someone put trust and faith in me. I knew if my foot came good, I'd be playing, but there was a question mark."
A self-described "late bloomer", King has played in all 18 of his side's games this year, the most he has played since his debut year at the Titans in 2017. It's been a stunning turnaround considering he didn't play a game last season due his foot injury.
"It was great for me at the Storm. The systems and the culture, everything they have at the Storm, it's as good as they say. You learn so much there," King said. "But I was injured for about 18 months, I had a really bad Achilles problem. I got an operation to fix it and the last 12 months there I couldn't train or run, I was busted."
King, whose grandfather Johnny won seven premierships with the Dragons and father David played for Gold Coast Seagulls, attributed his bounce back this year to the patience of Canterbury officials as he overcame the foot injury last summer.
"The moment I got there, Gus pulled me over and said: 'if it ever gets sore, pull up', and Baz was the same, he said: 'mate, we want you here for 10 years, not six months'. They were all about longevity. I wasn't forcing anything and I really felt the love with them to be patient with it."
King loves interim coach Mick Potter's approach.
"It reminds me a bit of Craig Bellamy, he's just an old, stern fella," he said. "There's a lot of accountability, which I like. He is really upfront and honest. He has come in and done that well."
Born in England but raised in Thornton, King played under-16s with North Sydney before 18s at the Knights.
As for a return to his hometown club one day, the England World Cup hopeful said after recently signing a new deal that runs until the end of 2024, he was keen to repay the Bulldogs' faith.
"If I had it my way, at 15 I would have signed a lifelong deal [at Newcastle]," he said.
"But I'm here at the Dogs, and I was in a really down time in my life and career [last year], for Gus and the club to back me, and get a few games into the year and re-sign me for two more, and seeing me as part of the future, that means a lot.
"I really want to do well for this club and really reward them for rewarding me.
"At the moment the heart is blue and white, but you never say never."
"I'm just focused on the week-in, week-out grind of football."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
