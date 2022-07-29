Ben Stewart clocked up more than 200 games at former club Cardiff Hawks.
But six years after departing the team he won three premierships with, the Maitland Saints coach is finally among the rare few to have clocked up 250 appearances.
Stewart, who debuted in 2004 after relocating from Darwin, reached the milestone in Maitland's loss to Warners Bay last weekend.
"I went across to Maitland in 2016 and I've been coaching for Maitland from '19 onwards," Stewart said.
"But I've only been playing to help them out from time to time, rather than constantly, just concentrating on the coaching more.
"It's taken a little while, but we got there eventually."
Stewart, 37, has two sons, Xavier, 13, and Zack, 17, who play for the club.
He played with Zack, who is in the Swans Academy, in the Cup side for the first time last year.
Zack is one of a host of youngsters that have made-up Maitland's team this season. Last week, they had nine players aged 17 or under.
The youthful outfit may have only won one game this season and be sitting on the bottom of the Black Diamond Cup ladder, but with such depth coming through, Stewart believes the Saints can make strides in years to come.
And it's the growth of junior numbers across the region, but particularly in Maitland, that is the biggest change Stewart highlights in the sport locally compared to when he first became involved back in 2004.
"The senior comp has improved but the main improvement has been in the juniors," he said.
"Instead of bringing a convert from rugby or soccer, they start playing Aussie Rules at six, seven years old and that's all they know."
Stewart, who runs his own painting business, will miss Maitland's clash with his former club on Saturday after tweaking his hamstring last week.
His side will be up against it at Max McMahon Oval with Cardiff out to shore up their spot in the top four.
In other games, Newcastle City host Killarney Vale at Hawkins Oval, while Singleton are due to meet Terrigal Avoca.
Singleton forfeited last week but coach Neil Barton said he would have a full side heading down to the Central Coast and the club was committed to playing their remaining games.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
