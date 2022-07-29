HUNTER Wildfires captain Rob Puli'uvea doesn't want to look back on the Shute Shield season and be content with 'going better than last season'.
Nor does the home-grown lock want to think "if only".
Advertisement
The Wildfires are in a dogfight for the eight Shute Shield play-off spots.
Only five points separates fourth-placed Eastwood (47 points) from Easts in ninth on 42. The Wildfires are also on 42 points but sit above Easts on wins - eight compared to seven.
Western Sydney (38) in 10th are not entirely out of the equation.
With two rounds to play, it is the tightest competition in recent history.
The Wildfires tackle Easts at Woollahra Oval on Saturday and complete the regular season away to Gordon ( seventh on 43 points).
Two wins will seal a place in the finals for the first time in club history.
In their third season back in the Sydney competition after a 20-year hiatus, the Wildfires, who finished ninth with three wins in a COVID-shortened 2021 season, have already ticked a number of boxes this campaign.
They have club-best eight wins in total, beat Randwick at Coogee Oval for the first time, scored a maiden triumph over Sydney University and sweeped Manly.
But those milestones will mean little if the Wildfires don't feature in the finals.
"The loss (22-21) to Randwick last week has tightened things up a little," Puli'uvea said. "The next two weeks are definitely crunch time.
"We don't want to have one of those seasons where we go 'oh well, we did better than last time' or think 'if only we had done this'.
"It is good that year on year we are improving as a group and things are looking better for the Wildfires. We feel we are deserving of where we are at least, but we probably should be a little higher."
The Wildfires came from 18-3 down to pip Easts 29-25 in their previous encounter at No.2 Sportsground in round eight.
Both outfits have strengthened. NSW Waratahs back-rower Charlie Gamble and prop Archer Holze will start for Easts.
Advertisement
Joe Tamani and Andrew Tuala have added to an already formidable Wildfires pack.
"The ruck will be really important with a bloke like Charlie Gamble floating around," Puli'uvea said. 'We are confident that we can match them at the set piece.
"Easts' home ground is hybrid turf, which is a far cry from the mud we have been playing on. It has the potential to be a really expansive game. The way they counter attack, they often defend with three back and will be looking to run it from everywhere. We need to be ready for anything.
"The boys are keen to stretch their legs a bit and get out in the open. It suits guys like Joe Tamani and AT."
The Wildfires have played a more expansive game in recent weeks, where as early in the season they relied on rolling mauls for tries.
"It shows that we have other avenues to scoring points," Puli'uvea said. "We have a running game and have some backs that can do some damage.
Advertisement
"At the same time we have been a bit guilty of veering away from what works for us a little bit. We have to find that balance. We want to use the set piece as a weapon.
"The important thing for us to play so that we can give opportunities for guys like Joe and AT to flourish and do what they do best, which is run the ball."
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.