With the theme of NSW Education Week 2022, Creating futures - education changes lives, it seems quite reasonable to ask, what will work look like in the future?
100 Jobs of the Future is a research project collaboration between Ford Australia, Deakin University in Victoria, and Griffith University in Queensland.
When answering this question, they say, "if you are entering the workforce now, you may have many jobs and even multiple careers over a lifetime. The future of work will involve people collaborating effectively with machines to do what neither can do alone".
They published a report in 2019 to explore the question further, so even before the disruptions of a pandemic, researchers anticipated increased use of digital and mechanical technology to enhance human capability.
The report says the major drivers of change include "artificial intelligence, robots and big data, as well as innovation in materials, propulsion and energy strategies, climate change, [changes to] globalisation, population pressures and changed demographic profiles".
However, "the implications for jobs are more vague, and futurists spread along a continuum stretching from predictions of dystopian futures to optimistic predictions of a better life for all".
It's probably fair to dismiss the extreme ends of the spectrum, like AI overthrowing humanity or robots doing everything and everyone living a life of lazy luxury as depicted in the film WALL-E.
Between those, we have much more plausible outcomes like machines taking on even more repetitive mechanical tasks.
Still, those machines also need maintenance and repair, which is more skilled than the tasks they have been designed and programmed for.
Technology will also continue to make everything from scientific research to surgical procedures capable of discovering or achieving more.
For example, high-speed photography has already advanced to the point where it is possible to capture and rewatch the speed of light.
The world's fastest camera can capture 70 trillion frames a second, making it possible to watch a beam of laser light leave its source, bounce around a corner, and see a little of that light coming back.
This new ultra-high speed is called Femto-photography.
Applications for high and ultra-high speed photography range from seeing the deformity of structures during crash testing and observing various types of explosives to espionage with cameras so sensitive spies can hear voices in a room across the street by observing the tiny vibrations of something in the room like plant leaves or a tissue box, which are then interpreted later and converted into sound.
Every sector will improve with technology, though, from agriculture to entertainment. If you're curious to see the full report or the future jobs they list, visit 100jobsofthefuture.com.
Established in 2016 and 2020 respectively, Darkinjung Barker and Ngarralingayil Barker, are two Indigenous primary schools on the Central Coast and Wollombi, established by Sydney based school, Barker College.
Together, these schools further Barker's vision to build lasting relationships with Indigenous communities and to work together to provide culturally appropriate education for First Nations students, as well as to bridge the divide between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.
Culture and heritage programs are central to the foundation for learning at both campuses.
The support of key Aboriginal organisations around each of the school campuses, provides the opportunity for the children to explore and learn about Aboriginal culture and heritage and they regularly embark on excursions to broaden their experience and deepen their understanding.
"Building opportunity to employ and develop aboriginal educators, teachers and co-teachers, is seen as a prime objective of our schools," Head of Barker College, Mr Phillip Heath, said.
At Ngarralingayil, Wonnarua language is taught by one of the Indigenous teachers, who is working on language with the Wonnarua Land Council.
At Darkinjung, some basic Darkinjung language is introduced with some Wiradjuri language also introduced.
"We are fortunate to have the involvement of the Darkinjung community, who assist in teaching the students Indigenous culture, including language, music and art," Mr Heath said.
Connection across campuses continues to be a highly valued initiative.
Regular visits are undertaken for the Darkinjung Barker children on a fortnightly basis to the Hornsby campus of Barker College and Ngarralingayil Barker children visited termly. At Hornsby the children attend classes such as Art, Music, Chapel, Personal Development, Robotics and Library.
The children also participate in House Carnivals for swimming, cross country and athletics. These regular excursions add to the experience for all students.
For more information visit www.barker.college.
Learning for many people is a lifelong endeavour, whether via formal or informal education, and it can certainly be life changing.
Either way, education is worth celebrating, and that's what NSW Education Week is all about.
"Education Week is an annual celebration of NSW public education and the achievements of our schools, students and education system," according to the NSW Department of Education.
Scheduled for the third school week of term 3, August 1 to 5 in 2022, this year's theme is Creating futures - education changes lives.
"This year, we continue to celebrate the journey students and learners take throughout the NSW Education system, focusing on how we are creating futures for our students, staff and families," the department said.
"From the first days in child care to post-school pathways, our education system is preparing young people to be agile thinkers and lifelong learners.
"We celebrate all types of learning that occurs at all levels across our education system, and we have a shared responsibility in helping to shape the lives and create the future of today's learners.
"Public education can change the lives of not just our students, but also the lives of our teachers, staff, families and communities."
The celebrations will be live in many locations and online through live streaming. Some parts of the presentations will be pre-recorded or digitised, so audiences can enjoy them at any time or place.
People will also notice some of these shorter segments being shared online and on social media.
The launch of Education Week 2022 itself will be live-streamed at 10am on Monday, August 1, kicking off a much-anticipated week of celebration. Schools are encouraged to create web pages, with the department providing online resources and highlighting great examples from previous years.
HSPA offers a comprehensive curriculum with a performing arts focus to foster and support the creative and performing artists in you.
Hunter School of the Performing Arts (HSPA) believes being part of a world full of challenges and change means creativity is a life skill for all children.
Staff recognise the way students communicate and collaborate to think critically in today's world is vastly different to their parents.
HSPA prepares them to not only face these challenges, but to thrive in the world of today - from students in Year 3 just beginning their creative journey, to those in Year 12 looking to move into the unknown world of life beyond school,
"Through authentic, supportive and challenging learning opportunities, HSPA empowers its students to develop their unique potential as critical thinkers, artists, citizens and leaders," Deputy Principal Primary Karen O'Neill said.
Every year HSPA unites across Primary and Secondary to stage a major production the provides engaging learning experiences.
HSPA's major production for 2022 is Madagascar, A Musical Adventure JR - based on the smash hit DreamWorks animated motion picture. HSPA's production follows all of your favourite crack-a-lackin' friends as they escape from their home in New York's Central Park Zoo and journey to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar.
"From Primary dance, drama and music students on stage, to Secondary students in lighting, sets, multimedia and stage management backstage, Madagascar - A Musical Adventure JR provides the opportunity for them to be creative through experiential learning," Karen said. "Our entire Primary cohort of 180 students are involved in this year's production and will assist in the direction, choreography and vocal recordings, led by an expert team of teachers, to bring Madagascar to the stage in October."
Behind the scenes, students from HPSA's tech team, Entertainment Industry course, Multimedia electives and Future Focused lessons, work together with industry professionals to take on roles such as program and lighting design, stage management, set design and construction, and costume, hair and make-up, to be creative in the backstage world of theatre.
Whether you are an onstage or offstage performer, HSPA offers a comprehensive curriculum with a performing arts focus to foster and support the creative and performing artists in you.
Join the students as Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto the stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime.
Tickets for Madagascar, A Musical Adventure JR go on sale Monday 1 August via the HSPA website.
Meanwhile, auditions for a place in 2023 are happening now. For further information contact the school, but spaces are limited so you will need to 'Move It, Move It'.
Macquarie College (MC) is part of the world-wide system of Adventist schools, with Adventist Education being the second largest private provider of P-12 education globally.
Being part of a large system of schools means that MC has the benefit of collective governance and best-practice systems which have been tested and tried over generations of teaching and learning practice throughout a diversity of global settings.
Whilst MC itself continues to build upon more than 120 years of learning here in Newcastle, the Adventist Education system itself is based upon an even longer and deeper narrative of learning practice.
Educators charged with establishing the very first Adventist schools in North America, Europe and Australia in the 19th century used as their blueprint the book Education, with the phrase Nurture for Today, Learning for Tomorrow, Character for Eternity, being used in more recent times to summarise the core themes of that book. Whilst the book Education, written in the 19th century, sought to inspire educators and learners in that age by describing the need for schools to teach young people skills that transcended their formal education and equip them as adaptable, lifelong learners and leaders, such a message is perhaps no less relevant today.
"In 2015, while attending a post-graduate course at Harvard University, I had the opportunity to discuss and share the book Education with Harvard staff, after which they gave me back a multi-page PDF of excerpts from that book which align with current best-practice teaching and 21st century learning," Rohan Deanshaw, Principal Macquarie College said.
"As we continue to provide student-centred, data-informed learning at MC which supports the attainment of academic excellence, like the early Adventist educators of the 19th century, we are also conscious of the very real need to provide skills and training for young people which transcends formal learning and credentialing.
"That is not to say that MC is anything but committed to academic excellence, only that we also understand that today's young people will live in yet to be imagined communities and workplaces."
The OECD's Global Competencies attempt to describe the skills that will be required in the future of work. Those skills themselves have been summarised as the need for school leavers to have highly-adaptive thinking skills which equip them to successfully design solutions to complex, real-world challenges.
"At MC we do not believe that current credentialing (academic excellence) and the global competencies (teaching the skills to design solutions to real-world challenges) are in competition," Rohan said. "It is not one or the other, instead, it can, in fact, be both."
Adventist Education, since its inception in the 19th century, has sought to equip young people with the skills and dispositions required in the communities and workplaces of the future.
"MC is committed to carrying forward that tradition as we seek to ensure that young people are nurtured to achieve not only outstanding academic results today, but are just as importantly equipped to succeed in the yet to be imagined workplaces of the future," Rohan said.
"From this context, MC aspires to co-evolve a new exemplar of future-focused schooling, where the pursuit of excellence is nurtured in an inclusive, Christ-centred environment."
For more information visit www.macquariecollege.nsw.edu.au.