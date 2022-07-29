NSW Rugby League propose single-body governance model for Newcastle and Hunter region

NSW Rugby League have prioritised a single-body governance model for the code in the Newcastle and Hunter region, potentially bringing together three existing organisations under one banner.
This off-field move targets Newcastle Rugby League, Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League and Hunter Junior Rugby League, which are all currently separate entities.
NSWRL made the announcement on Friday afternoon, following the recent handing down of a report which reviewed competitions and pathways in the area.
"The Newcastle, Hunter and Central Coast region has always been a strong nursery for rugby league players and one of the fastest-growth areas for our game," NSWRL head of football Robert Lowrie said.
"This report allows us to put mechanisms into place where we can further nurture that talent and set the region up for sustained success into the future."
NSWRL northern corridor zone manager Dean Bosnich now heads the project and is poised to hold information sessions with officials and clubs.
"I look forward to consulting with key stakeholders over the next stage and I am confident the plans will be well received and supported," Bosnich said.
"It is important we take these steps to cater for future growth and ensure the region maintains its reputation as a stronghold for rugby league."
On the field and Western Suburbs playmaker Max Buderus says the wooden spoon may be in the "back of everyone's minds" but the Rosellas remain positive about finishing a "frustrating" Newcastle RL campaign on a high.
Wests, who meet Lakes at Cahill Oval on Saturday, sit second last on the ladder after collecting just five competition points from 14 outings.
Adding insult to injury, the Rosellas now need to play their last four games in the space of 16 days having only taken to the field once this month because of wet weather interruptions.
"We just want to finish the year off strong and put our best foot forward. It's obviously been a very disappointing season," Buderus said.
Lakes, celebrating their 75th anniversary, will hold their annual "old boys day".
Elsewhere in round 17, Macquarie's Royce Geoffrey and Kurri's Mitch Cullen both mark 150 first-grade games with their respective clubs on Saturday.
The Scorpions host Wyong at Lyall Peacock Field and the Bulldogs welcome Central to Kurri Sportsground.
Cessnock will be out to extended their five-match winning streak when sixth-placed The Entrance visit on Saturday.
Daniel Langbridge was named to return from injury for leaders Maitland, who play Souths at Townson Oval on Saturday (2pm).
