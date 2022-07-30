SOUTHS arrive at a pivotal point in their 2022 season fresh from last weekend off and following back-to-back wins.
The third-placed Lions (14 points) are due to meet the top-two teams, Gosford (17) on Sunday and Norths (19) on August 7, in quick succession as the regular rounds of the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League draw to a close.
Souths, who welcome back Nathan Czinner and Koby Johnstone from claiming bronze with NSW at the national under-21 titles in Perth, beat Maitland (3-1) and Wests (6-1) in their most recent outings.
Uni and Norths clash in Sunday's other encounter at Newcastle International Hockey Centre. Wests and Maitland went head-to-head on Friday night.
Matches in the Newcastle women's premier league have been shifted from Saturday afternoon to Monday night.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
