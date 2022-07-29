Safety for women from violence is a matter that simply can't wait

I HAVE zero sympathy for the Manly players who chose to sit out Thursday's game against the Roosters due to their homophobic religious beliefs. If these players are feeling maligned or discriminated against, perhaps one or two might be capable of reflecting on how their current plight compares with those of the LGBTQIA+ community. Religions need to be (and definitely have been) capable of adapting to changes in society. Thursday's game would have been a wonderful opportunity for the Manly club to lead the way on this issue. Instead, the stance of these players has brought shame and embarrassment on a code its chairman claims is a bastion of inclusivity. Have the players who elect to watch from the stands or elsewhere as their team is compromised by their absence learnt nothing from the Israel Folau fiasco?