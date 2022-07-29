Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters July 30 2022: Women's safety from domestic abuse must be priority

By Letters to the Editor
July 29 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Safety for women from violence is a matter that simply can't wait

DOMESTIC violence and the deaths of too many women mean we cannot keep going on as we are. Something must be done to stop it. Women are not safe ("City rally calls for violence prevention", Newcastle Herald 25/7). Rarely a day goes by without another headline but it's not just gruesome words and the snapshot of a face; it's a living breathing woman whose life has ended.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.