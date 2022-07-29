Safety for women from violence is a matter that simply can't wait

DOMESTIC violence and the deaths of too many women mean we cannot keep going on as we are. Something must be done to stop it. Women are not safe ("City rally calls for violence prevention", Newcastle Herald 25/7). Rarely a day goes by without another headline but it's not just gruesome words and the snapshot of a face; it's a living breathing woman whose life has ended.
Women are not things to be discarded in a murderous way. They are no-one's possession to bully, abuse, intimidate or knock around at will. There are men who find it impossible to have an equal, respectful relationship with a woman. Who are these men? They are from all walks of life, often well-educated and well-respected in good jobs and professions: the teacher next door, the retiree down the road or the local coach.
Advertisement
Because of the appalling statistics we must conclude that women are not valued like men. We know this because of the lack of outrage and serious action from governments and the general population. Decent men must make a stand and publicly decry how some men treat women.
There also needs to be a shift from seeing women as objects to serve men or merely for sexual pleasure. They are not someone to take your frustrations out on or to punch up when your footy team loses. An equal relationship has many benefits, and it is a pity so many men fail to see that.
AS Arthur Papas prepares his players for the coming A-League season he must surely be wondering what sort of football will the team be able to play. For the uninitiated, football in this country has come a long way from the kick and rush of bygone days. Today's football is a high-intensity crisp passing game that requires a high-standard playing surface. The Jets players, visiting teams and fans deserve nothing less.
The idea that this standard of playing surface is compatible with rock concerts beggars belief however thinking you can dump hundreds of tons of dirt on the ground for a motocross event without severely damaging the pitch is simply a new level of stupid. I believe one has to question the venue management when they say the pitch will be properly managed for all events. Venue management need to look at the history of a similar events to motocross when the ground was ruined by a heavy truck show. The ground didn't properly recover until the playing surface was completely replaced.
City of Newcastle councillor Peta Winney-Baartz suggests these events offer something for everyone. In my opinion you don't have to be Nostradamus to know these events are anti-football and have the potential to ruin the Jets season.
I HAVE zero sympathy for the Manly players who chose to sit out Thursday's game against the Roosters due to their homophobic religious beliefs. If these players are feeling maligned or discriminated against, perhaps one or two might be capable of reflecting on how their current plight compares with those of the LGBTQIA+ community. Religions need to be (and definitely have been) capable of adapting to changes in society. Thursday's game would have been a wonderful opportunity for the Manly club to lead the way on this issue. Instead, the stance of these players has brought shame and embarrassment on a code its chairman claims is a bastion of inclusivity. Have the players who elect to watch from the stands or elsewhere as their team is compromised by their absence learnt nothing from the Israel Folau fiasco?
SO a bunch of allegedly Christian football players, whom I assume to be of the fundamentalist variety, refuse to wear a jersey because of its association with homosexuality. Yet, the same players regularly wear a jersey promoting gambling. Their inconsistency, if not hypocrisy, is almost overwhelming. Fellas, go to your bible and read the details of the crucifixion of Jesus. It tells us that while He was dying up there on the cross the only activity down below was soldiers gambling for his clothes.
I HAVE two questions about the Manly league players who have gone on strike for religious reasons: just how seriously do they take their religion, and what do they do to those who use their religion as a weapon while being selective about which parts of it must be obeyed?
A good starting point for answering these questions would be Leviticus 19:28, which says flatly, "You shall not make any cuttings on your flesh on account of the dead or tattoo marks upon you: I am the Lord".
So tattooed football players are going to hell -- right? Where they'll meet Israel Folau -- right? Because in Leviticus 5:17 we read, "If anyone sins, doing any of the things which the Lord has commanded not to be done, though he does not know it, yet he is guilty and shall bear his iniquity".
There is so much more for these Manly believers to explain. I for one don't understand how Christian footballers reconcile that last verse with the commandment about not doing any work every seventh day. Christian professional footballers casually do the exact opposite as a matter of routine and also demand to be paid for it. I can hardly wait for the Manly believers to go on strike about this.
IN reply to Michael Hinchey, (Letters, 25/7), there's nothing radical about the US Supreme Court overruling precedent, because it has done so over one hundred times. The court's job is to interpret the Constitution, and, whether it's abortion or guns, the court rejects neutrality only if it strays from this.
The relevant question was whether or not there is a right to abortion in the US Constitution, not what legislation various states might enact. Looking at other constitutions and human right declarations around the world, nowhere is abortion a "right", although there is a "right to life", as well as protection of children before they are born. In America 80 per cent of voters oppose abortion after the first trimester.
Feminist pioneer Germaine Greer recently said Roe vs Wade was always flawed: "It was based around a woman's right to privacy, which doesn't exist in the US constitution, or with abortion". Even the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg had reservations, noting the decision "invited no dialogue with legislators".
THE redundant Scott Morrison has been telling the 'converted' not to trust governments. I must admit I never trusted the Morrison government to be anything but a misery to humanity in general and Australia in particular. Miraculously Labor is ascendant, but I detect a continuous watering down of the progressive rhetoric which contributed to their election and am concerned about the all too probable dissolution of their unity into a factional rabble. Fortunately the other third of the electorate voted for alternatives.
I AGREE with you, Steve Barnett (Short Takes, 26/7), about increasing fines for those who don't declare at the borders. I believe that most are returning Aussies or overseas visitors who know exactly what they are doing. Our biosecurity is too important to take these risks. If they lie on the forms, decline entry.
I'VE just recovered from COVID, but I'm still baffled as to how I could have caught it in the first place seeing as though I haven't recently drank any alcohol in a nightclub, let alone consumed any shots of alcohol. Because, according to some correspondents, that's how one catches COVID, right?
Advertisement
STEVE Barnett is really working up a head of steam over the Indonesian foot and mouth outbreak (Short Takes, 26/7). He now proposes the death penalty for "breaking customs regulations". I can just picture the scene at Sydney Airport: "Hello, hello....what's this in your suitcase, sir? Balinese bratwurst I see. I'm afraid it's Old Sparky for you!" Honestly, what's next? Declare war on Indonesia?
STEVE Busch, I really struggle with your beliefs that Ukraine should compromise its land and an elected government because a lunatic has bigger guns and an army doesn't seem right.
I'VE noticed since catching the bus to work people think vaping on public transport is ok. It stinks. I've had words with a couple of these super gooses now, it's time for action. The butcher is loading up on sauerkraut, beans and cured German pork; time to fight fire with fire. If you see a mushroom cloud over Stockton Bridge no need to panic.
CONSIDERING that the wording of our national anthem was changed from "we are young" to "we are one" presumably to make all Australians one nation, then why do we have two flags?
SO Julian Assange is locked up in a foreign prison, committed no crimes, and yet we have former world leaders such as Bush, Blair, and our own John Winston Howard walking free after plunging Australia into the Iraq war a war based on lies, resulting in the deaths of thousands of innocent Iraqis, we are all equal in the eyes of the law, except war criminals.
ON reading Letters to the Editor, I was disgusted with the piece from Mark Sheerin on Peter Dutton (Short Takes, 22/7). To think he would take the time to write such a personal and hurtful letter.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.