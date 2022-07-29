Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Falcons set to play Inner West Bulls (July 30) and Norths (July 31) in NBL1 East: Basketball

By Brett Keeble
July 29 2022 - 11:00am
EXPERIENCE: Falcons player Tom Dawson did not play when Newcastle last met the Bulls. Picture: Peter Lorimer

Newcastle Falcons will test their NBL1 East title credentials this weekend with a tough double-header against Inner West Bulls at Ryde on Saturday night and Norths at the Bear Cave on Sunday.

