Newcastle Falcons will test their NBL1 East title credentials this weekend with a tough double-header against Inner West Bulls at Ryde on Saturday night and Norths at the Bear Cave on Sunday.
The Falcons men's team have dropped three of their past four to slide from top spot on the ladder to third with an 11-6 win-loss record, behind Canberra Gunners (13-5) and Maitland Mustangs (11-6).
The seventh-placed Bulls (8-10) and fourth-placed Bears (11-7) are in a logjam of teams breathing down Newcastle's neck, and coach Peter Astley is keen to see how his players respond to the precarious scenario they are in with only three rounds left in the regular season.
"We're in a bit of a rut right now and we need to dig our way out, simple as that," Astley said. "We need to get back to the way we were playing earlier in the season.
"We're playing OK in patches but not consistently well enough for 40 minutes, so we need to work harder on defence and execute better on offence.
"Both these teams will be tough, especially on their court, and it's always tough playing back to back games away from home. But we're confident that if we play the way we know we can play, we'll be OK."
Though they have lost their past five, the Bulls defeated the Falcons 73-62 in Newcastle on April 9, but Newcastle were without veteran centre Tom Dawson and American import JaShaun Smith.
Former Newcastle forward Chier Maker, averaging 18.8 points and 9.2 boards a game, leads the Bulls in scoring and rebounding.
Norths will play Hills Hornets at Hills on Saturday before welcoming the Falcons to the Bear Cave on Sunday for their first meeting of the season. The rematch at Broadmeadow is scheduled for August 13, on Newcastle's club reunion night.
After a sluggish start to the season, the Bears have won eight of their past nine to claw their way to fourth and have their sights set on a top-two finish and automatic qualification to finals weekend at Hills on August 27-28.
Newcastle's women's team face the same two opponents this weekend but should have a relatively comfortable first leg of their double-header against the winless Bulls (0-18) on Saturday before a significant step up in class against second-placed Norths (13-3) on Sunday.
The Falcons (11-5) are fourth after accounting for Central Coast Crusaders 84-53 at Terrigal last Saturday and are targeting two wins this weekend to climb even higher up the ladder before star forward Chyra Evans departs for the United States to begin her college career at Michigan.
Evans, who leads the Falcons in scoring and rebounding, averaging 21.1 points and 11.1 rebounds a game, will leave before the end of the regular season.
The other ace up Newcastle's sleeve is import Nicole Munger, who has averaged 20 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.4 steals a game in seven appearances in Falcons colours.
"If we play the way we've been playing, we should feel good about our chances this weekend," Falcons coach Chloe Mullaney said.
"We'll be without a couple of players on Saturday but we match up pretty well against Norths, so it would be good to get this one down there before we play them again at home in a couple of weeks."
Newcastle will be without centre Amelia Raidaveta, who is headed to Utah to play college basketball for Weber State Wildcats, and Emily Foy against the Bulls on Saturday, but Foy will be available for the game against Norths on Sunday.
