Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights prepare for a dogfight to avoid the wooden spoon

By Robert Dillon
Updated July 29 2022 - 8:51am, first published 7:30am
THEY started the season with high hopes of challenging for a top-four spot, but now the Newcastle Knights face a dogfight to avoid the dreaded wooden spoon, starting on Sunday when they host the equally desperate Canterbury at McDonald Jones Stadium.

